Jakupovic scores brace; Union II remain unbeaten in six consecutive matches

July 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned a 5-0 victory over Toronto FC II on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park. Forward Markus Anderson opened up the scoring in the 27th minute to secure an early lead. After a back-and-forth battle in the second half, midfielder CJ Olney doubled the lead in the 63rd minute followed by a third goal from midfielder David Vazquez in the 77th minute. Union II capped off the win in second-half stoppage time with two late goals from forward Malik Jakupovic, securing a 5-0 shutout over Toronto FC II.

Philadelphia Union II will continue their homestand when they face Chattanooga FC on Sunday, July 13 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (5) - Toronto FC II (0)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, July 6, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Danielle Chesky

AR1: Logan Reeves

AR2: Aaron Riley

4TH: Gary Gutierrez

Weather: 89 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Markus Anderson (LeBlanc) 27'

PHI - CJ Olney 63'

PHI - David Vazquez 77'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (Olivas, Ferreira) 90 +4'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic 90 + 14'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY -

TOR - Patrick McDonald (caution) 68'

PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 80'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Isaiah LeFlore (Jordan Griffin 85'), Neil Pierre (Oscar Benitez, 86'), Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui, CJ Olney, Nick Pariano (Willyam Ferreira 78'), Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 78'), David Vazquez, Eddy Davis III (Malik Jakupovic 84'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 67').

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan, Stas Korzeniowski, Leandro Soria.

Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario (Shafique Wilson 54'), Richard Chukwu (Antone Bossenberry 45'), Ythallo, Reid Fisher, Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Patrick McDonald 64'), Nate Edwards (Malik Henry 45'), Michael Sullivan, Hassan Ayari, Markus Cimermancic (Micah Chisholm 45'), Jahmarie Nolan (Josh Nugent 64').

Substitutes not used: Timothy Fortier, Costa Iliadis, Stefan Kapor.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder David Vazquez recorded his second MLS NEXT Pro goal of the season.

Forward Markus Anderson and midfielder CJ Onley registered their second MLS NEXT Pro goals of the season.

Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc tallied his second assist of the season.

Forward Malik Jakupovic scored a brace in second half stoppage time.

Forward Sal Olivas recorded his first assist of the season.

Midfielder Willyam  Ferreira notched his first assist.

Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook secured his second clean sheet this season.







