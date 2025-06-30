Union II secure extra point in shootout; Unbeaten in five consecutive matches

June 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Orlando City B at Subaru Park on Monday afternoon, drawing 1-1. Orlando opened up the scoring early in the 12th minute with a header from Shawn Platt. Union II equalized in the 55th minute when defender Isaiah LeFlore fired a volley from outside of the box. With the match level at the end of regulation, the teams went into a post-regulation shootout, where goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made two key saves. Academy midfielder Jamir Johnson converted the decisive penalty to secure the extra point at home.

Philadelphia Union II will continue their homestand when they face Toronto FC II on Sunday, July 6 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II 1 (4) - Orlando City B 1 (2)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Monday, June 30, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Alex Beehler

AR1: Sharon Gingrich

AR2: Robert Cordrey

4TH: Danielle Cornetta

Weather: 89 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

ORL - Shawn Platts (Caraballo) 12'

PHI - Isaiah LeFlore 55'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY -

ORL - Noham Abdellaoui (caution) 26'

ORL - Tahir Reid-Brown (caution) 43'

PHI - Sal Olivas (caution) 65'

ORL - Zinedine Rodriguez (caution) 88'

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (caution) 90+1'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Oliver Semmle, Isaiah LeFlore, Neil Pierre, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui, CJ Olney (Willyam Ferreira 63'), Nick Pariano, David Vazquez (Henry Bernstein 72'), Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 72'), Eddy Davis III (Leandro Soria 86'), Stas Korzeniowski (Sal Olivas 63').

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan, Oscar Benitez, Jordan Griffin.

Orlando City B: Carlos Mercado, Thomas Williams, Tahir Reid-Brown, Shawn Platts (Zinedine Rodriguez 82'), Noham Abdellaoui (Hayden Sargis 36'), Shakur Mohammed, Gustavo Caraballo (Favian Loyola 63'), Riyon Tori, Dyson Clapier (Bernardo Rhein 63'), Dylan Judelson, Justin Ellis.

Substitutes not used: Tristan Himes, Noah Levis, Justin Hylton.

TEAM NOTES

Defender Isaiah LeFlore scored his first career Union II goal.

Academy midfielder Willyam Ferreira made his professional debut.







