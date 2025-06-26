Union II earn extra point at home

June 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II sits third in the Eastern Conference after Thursday night's home match against New England Revolution II. New England opened up the scoring in the first half, adding a second goal early into the second. Union II responded with a goal from midfielder Cavan Sullivan in the 61st minute. Fresh off the team's momentum, defender Rafael Uzcategui scored the equalizer in the 68th minute. In the post-regulation shootout, goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook made the decisive save to secure an extra point at home.

Philadelphia Union II will continue their homestead to face Orlando City B on Monday, June 30 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (2) 7 - New England Revolution II (2) 6

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Thursday, June 26, 2025

MATCH SUMMARY

TEAM STATISTICS

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Salvador Flores

AR1: Ariel Raban

AR2: Andrew Charron

4TH: Marie Durr

Weather: 75 degrees and rainy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

NE - Marcos Dias (Diarbian) 26'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Dias) 55'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (Sequera) 61'

PHI - Rafael Uzcategui 68'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY -

NE - Javaun Mussenden (caution) 2'

NE - Joe Buck (caution) 67'

NE - Liam Butts (caution) 73'

NE - Marcos Dias (caution) 90'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Isaiah LeFlore, Neil Pierre (Oscar Benitez 45'), Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui, Kellan LeBlanc (CJ Onley 61'), Cavan Sullivan (Jamir Johnson 77'), Henry Bernstein (Nick Pariano 60'), David Vazquez, Sal Olivas, Stas Korzeniowski (Eddy Davis III 45').

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan, Leandro Soria, Willyam Ferreira.

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein, Victor Souza, Damario McIntosh, Hesron Berry, Gabriel Dahlin (Aidan Reilly '81), Marcus Dias, Cristiano Oliveira (Damorney Hutchinson 81'), Javaun Mussenden (Malcolm Fry 63'), Gevork Diarbian, Liam Butts (Eli Ackerman 73'), Michael Tsicoulias (Joe Buck 45').

Substitutes not used: Julian Chapman, Judah Siqueira.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored his third goal of the season.

Defender Rafael Uzcategui scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal.







