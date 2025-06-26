Revolution II Battles Phiiladelphia Union II to 2-2 Draw on Thursday Night

June 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Penn. - New England Revolution II (4-4-5; 21 pts.) battled Philadelphia Union II (6-1-5; 25 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night at Subaru Park. Philadelphia earned an additional point via 7-6 win in the ensuing penalty shootout.

New England commenced the scoring in the 27th minute, with a strike from Brazilian native Marcos Dias, who tallied his fourth goal of the season. The feed into the box came from Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian, who collected his third assist of the 2025 campaign on the tally.

The first half featured a series of back and fourth attempts. Philadelphia nearly leveled the scoring with shots from Cavan Sullivan and Henry Bernstein, but both attempts missed wide. Homegrown Player Damario McIntosh sent a pass in to the penalty area for New England leading scorer Liam Butts, but the attempt missed over the head of Union goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook just before halftime.

After an hour-and-a-half long weather delay, play resumed with New England holding its 1-0 lead. Javaun Mussenden, a 17-year-old Academy product, netted his first professional goal in the 55th minute to double Revolution II's lead. Mussenden converted on an assist from Dias, who now owns two goal-and-assist performances this season. The home side opened its scoring in the 61st minute, before leveling the match in the 68th minute.

New England brought deployed reinforcements off the bench in the closing minutes in Academy products Eli Ackerman and Aidan Reilly, as well as Jamaica native Damorney Hutchinson, in search of the winning goal. On the defensive end, Revolution goalkeeper Max Weinstein made his fourth start of the season, logging two saves in tonight's match.

Revolution II will close the two-game week on Sunday, when New England welcomes Huntsville City FC to Gillette Stadium. Sunday's match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

MATCH NOTES

Javaun Mussenden scored his first professional goal tonight, as the 17-year-old suited up for his fourth straight start of the 2025 campaign.

Marcos Dias is now the club's all time leader in minutes played, and logged second goal-and-assist performance of the season. Dias owns four goals and five assists this season.

Rhode Island native Gevork Diarbian recorded his third assist of the season on the opening goal of the match, netted by Dias.

Goalkeeper Max Weinstein has now collected four consecutive matches started, and logged two saves tonight.

New England has tallied points in three consecutive road matches, going 1-0-2 over its last three games outside of Gillette Stadium.

Forward Michael Tsicoulias, a Newton, Mass. native, featured in tonight's Starting XI and has appeared in four straight games since signing his first professional contract with Revolution II in May.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #13

New England Revolution II at Philadelphia Union II

June 26, 2025 - Subaru Park (Chester, Penn.)

Referee: Salvador Flores

Assistant Referee: Ariel Raban

Assistant Referee: Andrew Charron

Fourth Official: Marie Durr

Weather: 77 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Marcos Dias 4 (Gevork Diarbian 3) 27'

NE - Juvan Mussenden 1 (Marcos Dias 5) 55'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (Giovanny Sequera Sequera) 61'

PHI - Rafael Uzcategui (Unassisted) 68'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Juvaun Mussenden (Yellow Card) 2'

NE - Joe Buck (Yellow Card) 67'

NE - Liam Butts (Yellow Card) 73'

NE - Marcos Dias (Yellow Card) 90'

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza, Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh; Cristiano Oliveira (Damorney Hutchinson 81'), Javaun Mussenden (Malcolm Fry 63'), Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian (Aidan Reilly 81'), Michael Tsicoulias (Joe Buck HT), Liam Butts (Eli Ackerman 73')

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Judah Siqueira

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook; Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcategui, Neil Pierre (Oscar Benitez Cobo HT), Giovanny Sequera Sequera; Cavan Sullivan (Jamir Johnson 77'), Henry Bernstein (Nick Pariano 60'), David Vazquez, Kellan Leblanc (Christopher Olney Jr. 61'); Stas Korzeniowski (Edward Davis HT), Sal Olivas

Substitutes Not Used: Michael Sheridan, Willyam Ferreira, Leandro Soria Zarate

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Philadelphia Union II

8 Shots 18

2 Shots (on Target) 4

3 Blocked Shots 8

2 Saves 0

3 Corner Kicks 3

4 Offsides 2

10 Fouls 16

304 (71.7%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 486 (80.7%)







