Revolution II Visit FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday

June 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (4-3-4, 20 pts.) returns home to Gillette Stadium to host FC Cincinnati 2 (1-7-3; 9 pts.) on Sunday afternoon. Watch Sunday's match, a 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff, on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with James Hadnot providing play-by-play.

New England returns home to Foxborough following a five-match road trip, which Revolution II concluded on Monday with a 2-2 draw at Chicago Fire FC II. Monday's match, which started on Sunday before rainy weather postponed the remainder of the contest after the first 21 minutes, saw New England secure an additional point with a 5-4 shootout victory. New England concluded its month-long road swing with five points over the last two matches.

At home, Revolution II carry an unbeaten 3-0-2 record in the 2025 campaign. Revolution II are one of four remaining unbeaten teams at home in MLS NEXT Pro. New England's three home victories this season include a 2-0 shutout win over FC Cincinnati 2 on March 13, with goals from forwards Damorney Hutchinson and Marcos Dias. New England and FC Cincinnati 2 are an even 3-3-2 in the all-time series between the two Eastern Conference opponents, with Revolution II owning a 3-0-2 unbeaten mark at home.

In the draw at Chicago, Revolution II were led by a pair of 16-year-old Academy products in Judah Siqueira and Josh Macedo, who each opened their professional accounts. Siqueira netted the first goal of the contest in the 15th minute on Sunday, before Macedo closed the scoring in the 59th minute on Monday. The Academy duo accounted for Revolution II's attack in the absence of leading scorer Liam Butts (Guyana) who was one of three players away from the team on international duty, along with JD Gunn (Panama) and Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda). Midfielder Gevork Diarbian, a native of Cranston, R.I., collected his second assist of the season.

Monday's match also featured Newton, Mass. native Michael Tsicoulias' first start of the season. The Revolution Academy graduate who played his senior season of college soccer at nearby University of New Hampshire has appeared in consecutive games after signing with the team two weeks ago. Goalkeeper Max Weinstein, a fellow local player from Montpelier, Vt., made three saves in his second consecutive outing between the posts.

Revolution II have collected points in eight of their first 11 matches of the 2025 campaign. The club's 1.82 points per game rank seventh-best in MLS NEXT Pro. On the defensive end, New England enters this weekend's match among league leaders in fewest goals conceded (6th- 14), fewest shots against (6th- 48) and shutout performances (T2nd- 4). On the opposing sideline, FC Cincinnati 2 is in search of its first win since April 20. Sunday's visitors are 0-4-2 over their last six games.

REVOLUTION MEDIA CENTER: Photos, B-Roll and Additional Resources

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #12

New England Revolution II at FC Cincinnati 2

Sun., June 15, 2025

2:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)







