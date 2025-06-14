FC Cincinnati 2 Take on New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium

June 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 travel to Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, June 15, to take on New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium at 2 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue's match against Revs II kicks off a three-match road stretch of games that runs through the beginning of July.

The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - SUNDAY, JUNE 15, 2025 - 2 P.M. ET - GILLETTE STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Another game, another debut - Last Sunday's match against Toronto FC II saw another FC Cincinnati Academy player make their FCC 2 debut. Benjamin Manfroy played 12 second-half minutes in his first appearance to help force the match to a shootout. Manfroy's appearance marks the eighth current FC Cincinnati Academy player this season to make their debut for FCC 2. In total, 12 current or former academy players have appeared for FCC 2 this year.

And a first start - Andrés Dávila made his first start of the year against Toronto in his fourth appearance of the year after returning from injury earlier in the year. Dávila, who joined the Orange and Blue prior to the start of the MLS NEXT Pro season, played the first half and registered two shots, one of which was on target, in the 1-1 draw and shootout win.

An international update - Amir Daley and the Antigua and Barbuda National Team wrapped up two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches this week. Antigua and Barbuda faced Cuba and Honduras in which Daley started and played 90 minutes in both games. Daley's appearance against Cuba marked his international senior team debut.

Three more on the road - FCC 2 are back on the road for a three-match stretch beginning against New England this weekend. The Orange and Blue will face Revs II, Chattanooga FC and New York Red Bulls II before returning home for their next home game, which falls on July 6, against New York City FC II.

Two points in the shootout - The Orange and Blue took an extra point from the Toronto match after ousting the Young Reds in the shootout. FCC 2 are 3-0 in the shootout this season and have yet to not convert from kicks from the spot in MLS NEXT Pro play. Nathan Crockford made a crucial save to deny Toronto's second take and academy midfielder Carson Locker converted on the all-important attempt to win the tie.

Scouting New England Revolution II

Record: 4-3-4 (20 points)

Standings: 6th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 2-2 draw - SOW - at Chicago Fire FC II | 1-0 win at New York City FC II | 0-1 loss at Chattanooga FC

Head Coach: Richie Williams

Leading Scorer: 5 - Liam Butts

New England Revolution II return home to Gillette Stadium for the first time since April 26 when they host the Orange and Blue this weekend. Gillette will be a welcome sight for Revs II who have dropped three of their last four on the road. Despite the recent run of form, New England stand sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-3-4 with 20 points.

Home results have been impressive for Revs II this season where they are unbeaten (3-0-2). New England have scored a combined 10 goals across those matches while conceding just three. Revs II opened the year with three consecutive shutouts, all coming at home.

Third year forward Marcos Dias once again leads the attacking line for Revs II and has three goals and four assists on the year. Dias is on pace to match last season's goal contribution total of 14 (nine goals, five assists) with the forward increasing his goal contribution total in each subsequent season (10 in 2023; 15 in 2024).

Alongside Dias is the Revs II leading goal scorer in Liam Butts. Butts has been an efficient scorer, finding the back of the net five times in just nine appearances and is converting nearly every third shot into a goal. Butts scored in three consecutive matches earlier this season, but has gone scoreless in his last two appearances.

New England deploys a rotation of three different goalkeepers in John David Gunn, Donovan Parisian and Maxwell Weinstein. Gunn is the club's first choice keeper, having made five appearances and making 18 saves with two clean sheets. Parisian and Weinstein each have one clean sheet as well.







