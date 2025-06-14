Columbus Crew Edges Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-1

June 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus Crew 2 News Release







COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's 2-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Match Notes:

The Columbus Crew won, 2-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Saturday, June 14.

The Black & Gold's 31 points through 18 matches rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth in the Supporters' Shield. The total ties the Club's fourth-most points through 18 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.

1. 2010 - 34 points (10-4-4)

2020 - 34 points (10-4-4)

3. 2024 - 33 points (9-3-6)

4. 2025 - 31 points (8-3-7)

2008 - 31 points (9-5-3)

The Club is undefeated at Lower.com Field in 2025 (5-0-4). Over the past 59 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 36 and only lost six contests (17 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost five of their past 44 MLS regular season home matches (27-5-12).

Additionally, the Crew have recorded 27 home wins since the 2023 MLS regular season (12 in 2023; 10 in 2024; five in 2025), tied with LAFC for the most in that timespan.

With tonight's two goals, Columbus has registered a league-best 52 multiple-goal games in MLS play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 10 in 2025) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023.

With tonight's victory, Head Coach Wilfried Nancy registered his 75th MLS regular season win, becoming only the 24th coach in league history to accomplish the feat.

Midfielder Ibrahim Aliyu registered the Black & Gold's opening goal in the 2nd minute of the match, his second of the season.

Scored after 68 seconds of play, Aliyu's score is the fastest home goal and second-quickest overall in Crew regular season history behind only Jonathan Mensah's (55 seconds) at Atlanta United FC on May 28, 2022.

Midfielder Lassi Lappalainen provided the assist to Aliyu's score in his first start for the Crew, his first of the season and 16th career.

Defender Andrés Herrera earned the secondary assist. It's his second assist of 2025.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the game-winning goal in the 23rd minute of the match.

Rossi possesses a team-best nine goals.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag registered the first assist of his Crew career and third of the season (two with the Philadelphia Union).

Midfielders Amar Sejdic and Lappalainen recorded their first starts with the Crew.

Sejdic registered 86 minutes played and completed 76 passes, registering a 98.7 passing accuracy percentage.

In addition to the assist, Lappalainen completed 16 passes, registering an 88.9 passing accuracy percentage in 45 minutes of play.

Tonight's attendance was a sellout of 20,721. The Crew, at Lower.com Field, have sold out 41 of the last 43 MLS home matches, including 35 consecutive regular home matches from 2024-2025.

The Crew face Atlanta United FC on Wednesday, June 25 at Lower.com Field [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC

MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, June 25 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: columbuscrew.com/tickets







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.