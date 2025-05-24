Crew Edged, 2-3, by Charlotte FC

May 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Columbus Crew lost, 2-3, against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

Tonight was the Crew's 1,000th MLS match (938 regular season; 62 postseason). They become the third club in MLS history to reach the mark (LA Galaxy, 1,019; New York Red Bulls, 1,004).

Despite the loss, the Black & Gold's 27 points through 15 matches are tied for the Club's fourth-most points through 15 matches.

1. 2020 - 31 points (9-1-4)

2. 1999 - 30 points (9-5-0)*

3. 2010 - 28 points (8-3-4)

4. 2025 - 27 points (7-2-6)

2008 - 27 points (8-4-2)

*Includes shootout wins, counting for three points

The Crew have scored 24 goals this year, tied for the fourth-most through 15 matches in franchise annals. After the first 15 matches in 2024, the Club possessed 24 goals before setting a new Club standard (72).

1. 1996 - 33

2. 1998 and 2023 - 29

3. 2001, 2020 and 2025 - 25

4. 2008, 2024 and 2025 - 24

With tonight's two goals, Columbus has registered a league-best 50 multiple-goal games in MLS play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; eight in 2025) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023.

Tonight's loss is the Crew's first in 2025 after opening a match's scoring. The Club entered the contest 4-0-1 when finding the net before its opponent.

Forward Ibrahim Aliyu scored the Black & Gold's opening goal in the 15th minute of the match, his 10th career goal and first for the Crew.

On Aliyu's goal, defender Mohamed Farsi earned his fifth assist of the season, matching his career best. Forward Diego Rossi provided the secondary assist, his third of the season, to improve to a team-high 10 goal contributions.

Defender Malte Amundsen tied the match, 2-2, in the 64th minute of the match with his first goal of the campaign.

The Crew return to Lower.com Field against Nashville SC on Wednesday, May 28 [8 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC

MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, May 28 - 8 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)







