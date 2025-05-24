Revolution II Fall to Chattanooga FC, 1-0, on Saturday

May 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - New England Revolution II (3-3-3; 15 pts.) fell to Chattanooga FC (8-1-2; 27 pts.), 1-0, at Finley Stadium on Saturday night. Despite New England registering a season-high 25 shots, Chattanooga's lone goal in the 11th minute provided the difference.

Tonight's match featured the debut of Revolution Academy defender Aidan Reilly. An 18-year-old from Pembroke, Mass., Reilly became the 50th Academy product to suit up for his professional debut with Revolution II since the program's inaugural season in 2020.

Chattanooga broke the stalemate early, when Tate Robertson delivered a pass into the penalty area for Peter Plougmand, who calmly buried his shot to give the hosts the lead. New England continued to generate scoring opportunities in the first half, including a powerful strike from 18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth in the 13th minute, though it was saved by Chattanooga's goalkeeper. Oyirwoth, making his sixth appearance of the season, posted two shots on the night.

In search of an equalizer, New England deployed several second-half substitutes including current Academy players Javaun Mussenden and Judah Siqueira, who both logged their fifth appearances of the season. Chicopee, Mass. native and Academy forward Cristiano Carlos also came off the bench to mark his second straight MLS NEXT Pro appearance.

Revolution II's backline of Hesron Barry, Gabe Dahlin, Victor Souza, and Damario McIntosh held Chattanooga to just seven shots to New England's season-best 25 shots. Brazil international Marcos Dias and Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian both tallied a team-high five shots on the night. In net for New England, JD Gunn made two saves in his fifth appearance of the season.

New England continues its five-game road stretch next Saturday, May 31, with a visit to Eastern Conference side New York City FC II at Belson Stadium. The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with Jake Griffith calling the game action.

MATCH NOTES

New England tallied a season-high 25 shots in the contest to Chattanooga's seven, with five attempts on target.

Tonight's match marks the seventh game that Revolution II has recorded 10 or more shots this season. At the conclusion of tonight's match, Revolution II ranks seventh in MLS NEXT Pro in shot attempts (137).

M Gevork Diarbian and F Marcos Dias both tallied a team-best five shots on the night.

Ugandan M Allan Oyirwoth, 18, recorded two shots in his sixth appearance of the season.

D Hesron Barry suited up for his ninth straight start tonight. Barry has earned a start in all nine of New England's matches this season.

GK JD Gunn made two stops in his fifth start of the campaign.

Pembroke, Mass. native Aidan Reilly became the 50th Academy product to make their professional debut with Revolution II since the club's inaugural season in 2020.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #9

New England Revolution II 0 vs. Chattanooga FC 1

May 24, 2025 - Finley Stadium (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Referee: Alejo Calume

Assistant Referee: Alexandru Focea (AR1)

Assistant Referee: Donald Williams (AR2)

Fourth Official: Rebecca Luther

Weather: 66 degrees and light rain

Scoring Summary:

CFC - Peter Plougmand (Tate Robertson) 11'

Misconduct Summary:

CFC - Darwin Ortiz (Yellow Card) 28'

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 58'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira (Yellow Card) 80'

CFC - Tate Robertson (Yellow Card) 87'

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Hesron Barry (Judah Siqueira 79'), Victor Souza (C), Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh (Javaun Mussenden 46'); Allan Oyirwoth, Cristiano Oliveira (Aidan Reilly 90'+2), Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian, Alex Monis (Cristiano Carlos 65'), Liam Butts

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga, Josh Macedo, Sheridan McNish

Chattanooga FC: Eldin Jakupovic; Milo Garvanian, Nathan Koehler, Farid Sar-Sar, Tate Robertson (Ethan Dudley 88'); Nicholas Mendonca (Steeve Louise Jean 76'), Callum Watson, Robert Screen (Keegan Ancelin 61'); Daniel Mangarov (Jesus Ibarra 76'), Peter Plougmand, Darwin Ortiz (Jalen James 76')

Substitutes Not Used: Michael Barrueta, Min-jae Kwak, Markus Naglestad, Mike Bleeker

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Chattanooga FC

25 Shots 7

5 Shots (on Target) 3

10 Blocked Shots 0

2 Saves 5

11 Corner Kicks 1

0 Offsides 2

6 Fouls 10

463 (86.4%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 282 (77.7%)







