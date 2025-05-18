Revolution II Fall to New York Red Bulls II, 4-1, on Sunday

May 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







MONTCLAIR, N.J. - New England Revolution II (3-2-3; 15 pts.) fell to New York Red Bulls II (5-2-2; 18 pts.), 4-1, at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday night. Revolution Academy Under-18s forward Enzo Goncalves scored New England's lone goal in his professional debut.

New England nearly opened the scoring in the 13th minute, when 16-year-old Academy midfielder Judah Siqueira drove a shot just wide of the right post. Siqueira, an Easton, Mass. native, led New England's attack with three shots in his first professional start, his fourth appearance of the season. New York broke the stalemate in the 37th minute, with Tanner Rosborough slotting home a volley off the feed from Mijahir Jimenez. Two minutes later, Rosborough struck again to double the lead for the hosts shortly before halftime.

Red Bulls II extended the lead in the second half, when Jimenez buried a close-range shot in the 66th minute. New England pulled one back in the 77th minute, with Goncalves netting his first professional goal just six minutes after making his MLS NEXT Pro debut. Goncalves, a Hyannis, Mass. native, converted on an assist from Marcos Dias, who recorded his team-leading fourth helper of the season. Copeland Berkley closed the scoring for New York in the 86th minute.

In net, Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, made three saves in his fourth appearance of the season. Sweden international Gabe Dahlin made his fifth consecutive start in central defense alongside Academy product Javaun Mussenden, who earned his second straight start. On the wings, left back Hesron Barry donned the captain's armband, while fellow Academy product Josh Partal made his first appearance of the campaign.

Tonight's match saw the professional debuts of several Revolution Academy players. Cristiano Carlos, Levi Katsell, and Josh Macedo earned starts to log their first professional minutes with Revolution II, while Goncalves, Edwin Flores, Sheridan McNish, and Bryan Norena entered the match as second-half substitutes. After tonight's contest, 49 Academy products have now launched their professional careers with Revolution II since the club's inaugural season in 2020.

New England is back on the road next Saturday, May 24, visiting Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with James Hadnot calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

Revolution Academy Under-18s F Enzo Goncalves, a Hyannis, Mass. native, scored a goal in his professional debut with Revolution II.

F Marcos Dias registered one assist, his fourth of the season. The Brazil international has found the scoresheet three times in as many games.

GK Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick made three saves in his fourth appearance of the campaign.

D Hesron Barry, who donned the captain's armband tonight, submitted an 88-minute shift in his eighth consecutive start.

16-year-old Easton, Mass. native Judah Siqueira led New England's attack with three shots in his first professional start, while fellow Academy M Javaun Mussenden suited up for his fourth appearance of the season.

D Josh Partal, a Bangor, Maine native, and F Robert Nichols III, hailing from Milton, Mass., each earned starts to mark their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season debuts.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #8

New England Revolution II 1 vs. New York Red Bulls II 4

May 18, 2025 - MSU Soccer Park (Montclair, N.J.)

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistant Referee: Marcus Barnett (AR1)

Assistant Referee: Marcus Moss (AR2)

Fourth Official: Gary Gutierrez

Weather: 70 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

RBNY - Tanner Rosborough (Mijahir Jimenez) 37'

RBNY - Tanner Rosborough (Andy Rojas) 39'

RBNY - Mijahir Jimenez (Nehuen Benedetti) 66'

NE - Enzo Goncalves 1 (Marcos Dias 4) 77'

RBNY - Copeland Berkley (Nehuen Benedetti) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Robert Nichols III (Yellow Card) 55'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Yellow Card) 79'

NE - Gabe Dahlin (Yellow Card) 90'+1

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry (C) (Sheridan McNish 88'), Javaun Mussenden, Gabe Dahlin; Cristiano Carlos, Levi Katsell (Edwin Flores 59'), Josh Partal, Josh Macedo; Judah Siqueira (Enzo Goncalves 71'), Alex Monis (Bryan Norena 59'), Robert Nichols III (Marcos Dias 59')

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Giuseppe Ciampa

New York Red Bulls II: Aidan Stokes; Matthew Dos Santos, Juan Esteban Gutierrez (Davi Alexandre 84'), Jair Collahauzo, Steven Sserwadda (Copeland Berkley 76'); Andy Rojas (Brooklyn Schwarz 84'), Ibrahim Kasule, Aiden Jarvis (Dylan Sullivan 76'), Tanner Rosborough (Nehuen Benedetti 59'), Mijahir Jimenez, Adri Mehmeti (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Austin Causey, Caio Ramalho, Christian Gallagher, Dennis Nelich

New England Revolution II Team Statistics New York Red Bulls II

9 Shots 16

5 Shots (on Target) 7

1 Blocked Shots 5

3 Saves 4

8 Corner Kicks 1

4 Offsides 5

13 Fouls 15

293 (68.6%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 539 (83.7%)







