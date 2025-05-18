Sporting KC II Earns Second Straight Shutout in Scoreless Draw with the Town FC

May 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II (0-6-2, 3 points) earned their second straight clean sheet after playing The Town FC (3-3-1, 10 points) to a scoreless draw on Sunday afternoon at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. Jack Kortkamp made four saves in his first shutout of 2025, but The Town were able to best SKC II in kicks from the spot to take the extra point.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi's starting eleven featured the same back four that blanked Austin FC II earlier in the month on the road. Kortkamp started in net with Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot, Ian James and Beckham Uderitz on the back four. Cielo Tschantret, Gael Quintero and Shane Donovan started in the midfield with Medgy Alexandre, Maouloune Goumballe and Bryan Arellano up top.

The first real chance of the contest went The Town's way after Uderitz slid in to clear a turf burning cross inside the box, leading to a corner. The initial ball was defended, but a follow-up service was headed just outside of Kortkamp's right-hand post. A second Town header was hit over the crossbar in the 15th minute off Julian Donnery who used Clarke as a launching pad inside the box. Donnery was shown the contest's first yellow six minutes later.

SKC II's first look at goal came in the 22nd when a free kick from the right side of the box was played in the mixer, headed outside the box and sent back into goalkeeper Francesco Montali's grasp. Two minutes later, an attack from the guests took a deflection right into Kortkamp's gut for his first save of the afternoon. A set piece from a dangerous spot in the attacking third for SKC II was blocked by the box and then cleared all the way downfield to the SKC II box.

A few ticks later, Arellano got past his mark with countless stepovers, got to the endline and pinged a cross off a defender and into the goal. The ref deemed that the ball rolled over the endline, and the goal was wiped away. Alejandro Cano was then given a yellow card for a foul in the left corner of the attacking third. This eventually led to one of SKC II's best chances of the day when Tschantret took a one-touch shot off a cutback cross and sent it over the top of the goal.

Goumballe put a glancing header near the goal, but it barely missed and was boomed downfield. In Sporting's last attacking effort of the half, Montali made another save, securing a shot hit right at him into his chest. The pace of the contest remained steady in the second half, with both sides getting their fair share of chances. Kortkamp made a brilliant save from close range, cutting down the angle and using his chest to block the shot.

In the 51st, Uderitz got stuck in with a super tackle along the sideline, however, a trailing leg from The Town's winger caught him in the face. He was able to continue for a bit but was ultimately swapped for Leo Christiano in the 60th. Right before the 70-minute mark, Carter Derksen and Massud Habibullah came on for Alexandre and Arellano. The ball stayed in the middle third for the majority of the second as neither side could find the breakthrough.

Johann Ortiz and Anthony Samways came on as the final SKC II subs in the 84th, replacing Quintero and Clarke. James went on a bit of a journey, dashing into the box in the 87th before pinging a cutback into the six that could not find his mark. Lurot almost broke the deadlock in stoppage time. Somehow, his header right on the doorstep was kept out of the back of the net, and the rebound was blocked away as well. Kortkamp made an immaculate save to keep his clean sheet in stoppage time, reacting quickly enough to a shot in the six to block it away from his goal.

The Town took the extra point in kicks from the spot, outlasting SKC II 5-4. SKC II has not conceded a goal in two straight matches and will look to keep that streak alive on Friday, May 23rd, when they host LAFC 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field. Tickets for the 6 p.m. CT kickoff are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

Sporting KC II 0(4) - 0(5) The Town FC

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (0-6-3, 4 points) 0 0 0 (4)

The Town FC (3-3-2, 12 points) 0 0 0 (5)

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Nati Clarke (Anthony Samways 84'), Pierre Lurot, Ian James, Beckham Uderitz (Leo Christiano 60'); Cielo Tschantret, Gael Quintero (Johann Ortiz 84'), Shane Donovan; Medgy Alexandre (Carter Derksen 69'), Maouloune Goumballe, Bryan Arellano (Massud Habibullah 69')

Subs Not Used: Beau Barren, Luis Cruz-Ayala, David Zavala

The Town FC: Francesco Montali; Ricardo Ibarra, Wilson Eisner, Alejandro Cano, Diego Baptista (Keegan Bent 74'); Jermaine Spivey, Rohan Rajagopal (Edwyn Mendoza 64'), Cruz Medina; Julian Donnery (Missael Rodriguez 64'), Nonso Adimabua (Tomo Allen 74'), Chance Cowell (Oliver Hernandez Parra 89')

Subs Not Used: Luca Ulrich, Scott Chavira Robles

Shootout Summary:

SKC -- Massud Habibullah (Make)

TTFC -- Edwyn Mendoza (Make)

SKC -- Shane Donovan (Make)

TTFC -- Wilson Eisner (Make)

SKC -- Maouloune Goumballe (Saved)

TTFC -- Cruz Medina (Make)

SKC -- Cielo Tschantret (Make)

TTFC -- Jermaine Spivey (Make)

SKC -- Carter Derksen (Make)

TTFC -- Missael Rodriguez (Make)

Misconduct Summary:

TTFC -- Julian Donnery (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 21'

TTFC -- Alejandro Cano (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 31'

SKC -- Beckham Uderitz (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 55'

TTFC -- Edwyn Mendoza (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 90'

TTFC -- Oliver Hernandez Parra (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 90+3'

SKC -- Jack Kortkamp (Yellow Card; Taunting) Shootout

Game Statistics

Stat SKC TTFC

Shots 20 10

Shots on Goal 4 4

Saves 4 4

Fouls 12 13

Offsides 2 0

Corner Kicks 6 2

Referee: Stephanie MacFarland

Assistant Referee: Ethan Buege

Assistant Referee: Albert Franklin

Fourth Official: Kyle Armstrong







