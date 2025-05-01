Sporting KC II Takes on Austin FC II in Friday Night Frontier Division Clash at Parmer Field

May 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II puts a bow on a three-match stretch in a nine-day span on Friday night when they face Austin FC II at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV App.

These two familiar foes met three times in 2024, splitting shootout victories before Austin claimed a road win from SKC II toward the end of the season. They will face three times in 2025, playing in Texas' capital city again in June before locking horns at Children's Mercy Victory Field on August 3.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi and his group's last trip to the Lone Star State saw them come back from down 3-1 to take two points from North Texas SC. SKC II is still looking for their first win of the 2025 campaign.

Captain and midfielder Cielo Tschantret bagged his first goal of the season to start the scoring in that North Texas draw. He, along with Nati Clarke and Maouloune Goumballe, has started every match so far this season. He is the only player to play every minute in those seven games, leading the team with 630 minutes played. Tschantret's second pro goal came at Parmer Field in a 2-1 SKC II win on Aug. 25, 2023.

Goumablle picked up two assists in the draw in Arlington. That is good for the team lead so far in 2025. Six different players have found the back of the net for SKC II. Nobody has found that second goal yet.

The Sporting KC Academy has also taken on an increased role in MLS NEXT Pro. Five players have signed second team deals already this season, and four other amateurs have earned pro minutes.

Carter Derksen made his first pro start on Sunday at Colorado. He scored his first professional goal on April 9 against MNUFC 2, the first SKC II goal from an Academy amateur since the start of the season. Johann Ortiz, who signed a pro deal in March, found the back of the net against North Texas, giving him three pro goals to go along with his three pro assists.

Austin FC II is led by Brett Uttley, who led the Black and Verde Second team to an MLS NEXT Pro cup title in 2023. In the year 2025, Uttley's squad has a record of 1-3-2 and five points. Two of their three results have come at home, including their lone win, which occurred in matchweek one against Rapids 2. Their leading scorer is Peter Grogan who has two goals in six matches in his second season with Austin FC II.

Following the road test at Austin FC II, SKC II will enjoy a 16-day break before returning home to take on the Town FC on Wednesday, May 18. Tickets for all SKC II matches are on sale now at SeatGeek.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 8

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Parmer Field (Austin, Texas)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

