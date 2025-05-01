Chicago Fire FC II Announces Venue for Friday's Match vs. Orlando City B

May 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that it will play its MLS NEXT Pro regular season match against Orlando City B scheduled for Friday, May 2 at Flames Field in Chicago. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the match will be free for fans to attend.

Located on the campus of the University of Illinois-Chicago, Flames Field has served as the home of UIC Men's and Women's Soccer, as well as a training site for visitors such as the MLS All-Star Team and the national teams of the United States, Mexico and Argentina, since 1996. The venue was renovated in 2022, featuring a grass pitch with state-of-the-art irrigation and drainage systems, a new scoreboard and video board. A newly constructed grandstand on the western side of the field can seat 1,200 fans, offering a view of the Chicago skyline to the northeast.

The match will be Chicago Fire II's first outside of SeatGeek Stadium since the team's inception in 2022. Gates will open one hour prior to first kick, with match entry remaining free. The venue's bag policy and a list of prohibited items can be found in this link.

Limited street parking is available on Morgan Street and nearby Roosevelt Road, with additional paid parking available at UIC lot 5, located at 1135 South Morgan Street. Additional details can be found below.

WHAT

Chicago Fire FC II vs. Orlando City B

WHEN Friday, May 2, 2025

7 p.m. CT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CT

WHERE Flames Field

901 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Chicago, IL 60608

HOW Two Entrances to Flames Field (Match Entry Free)

Curtis Granderson Stadium Entrance

900 W. Maxwell St.

Chicago, IL 60608

Morgan Street Entrance

1215 S. Morgan St.

Chicago, IL 60608

*Addresses approximate

Parking Limited parking available on South Morgan Street and West Roosevelt Road

Paid parking:

UIC Parking Lot 5, East Campus

1135 S Morgan St.

Chicago, IL 60607

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.