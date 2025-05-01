Atlanta United II Comes to Huntsville City FC on Saturday

May 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







The Force is strong with this matchday! This Saturday, May 3rd, Huntsville City FC continues their home stretch at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, facing off against Atlanta United II. The Boys in Blue are riding high after an exciting win over Inter Miami CF II, and the momentum keeps building. Add in Star Wars¢â Night, and you've got a matchday you won't want to miss. Here are five things to know ahead of Saturday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV at 7 p.m.

1. Photo Ops with Characters: Snap pics with iconic Star Wars¢â characters around the stadium!

2. Dress-up Encouraged: Come in costume and show off your best Jedi, Sith, or galaxy-inspired look.

3. Themed Merchandise: Explore limited-edition Star Wars¢â themed merch at the Official Team Store.

4. Iconic Star Wars Music + Trivia: Feel the force with legendary music and test your knowledge with themed trivia throughout the night.

5. $15 Yellowhammer Beer Boots: Sip in style with our collectible beer boots, available at the Yellowhammer Beer Garden.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.