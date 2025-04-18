Huntsville City Football Club Hosts Chicago Fire II
April 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
This Sunday, April 20th, Huntsville City FC returns to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for a rematch against Chicago Fire II. The Boys in Blue are coming off a thrilling away win that ended in a penalty shootout against Crown Legacy FC. Here are four things to know ahead of Sunday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV at 6 p.m.
A Familiar Face - Huntsville and Chicago last faced off earlier this season, where HCFC secured a dominant 4-1 victory on the road.
Easter Egg Hunt - Fans of all ages can join in on a special Easter egg hunt taking place throughout the stadium during the match.
Commemorative Jersey Drop - In honor of 40 years of history at Joe Davis Stadium, HCFC is releasing a special-edition baseball-style jersey, available exclusively in the team store.
New Concession Highlight - Don't miss the debut of our latest concession treat: churro donuts-a sweet addition to your matchday experience.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 18, 2025
- Huntsville City Football Club Hosts Chicago Fire II - Huntsville City Football Club
- Orange and Blue Return to Scudamore Field to Take on New York Red Bulls II Sunday Night - FC Cincinnati 2
- Toronto FC II Set to Make Long-Awaited Return to York Lions Stadium After Gritty Road Start - Toronto FC II
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs. Crown Legacy FC - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville City Football Club Hosts Chicago Fire II
- Huntsville City Football Club Claims 1-1 Draw on the Road against Crown Legacy FC
- Huntsville City Football Club Travels to Crown Legacy
- Huntsville City Football Club Earns 2-2 Draw Against Philadelphia Union II
- Huntsville City Football Club to Host 2025 Home Opener at Wicks Family Field on Friday