Huntsville City Football Club Hosts Chicago Fire II

April 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







This Sunday, April 20th, Huntsville City FC returns to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for a rematch against Chicago Fire II. The Boys in Blue are coming off a thrilling away win that ended in a penalty shootout against Crown Legacy FC. Here are four things to know ahead of Sunday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV at 6 p.m.

A Familiar Face - Huntsville and Chicago last faced off earlier this season, where HCFC secured a dominant 4-1 victory on the road.

Easter Egg Hunt - Fans of all ages can join in on a special Easter egg hunt taking place throughout the stadium during the match.

Commemorative Jersey Drop - In honor of 40 years of history at Joe Davis Stadium, HCFC is releasing a special-edition baseball-style jersey, available exclusively in the team store.

New Concession Highlight - Don't miss the debut of our latest concession treat: churro donuts-a sweet addition to your matchday experience.

