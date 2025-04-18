Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs. Crown Legacy FC

April 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC looks to build on momentum in the early stages of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season when it hosts Southeast Division rivals Crown Legacy FC on Saturday evening.

The Boys in Blue have enjoyed an historic start to season, the club's best since 2016, and were recognized for it this week by jumping to the top of the league's most recent power rankings.

Last season, Crown Legacy FC got the better of Chattanooga with two wins to start the series' history. However, CFC brought two crucial points back to the Scenic City at the latter stages of the season with a draw and shootout win.

Saturday represents an opportunity for the club to extend its lead at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

What They're Saying

Captain and defender Farid Sar-Sar spoke this week about the team's success, particularly from a defensive standpoint as the team has conceded just four goals so far (joint-second in the Eastern Conference).

"Everyone understands that we defend and attack together," said Sar-Sar. "We have individual, high quality players as well, but as a team with low blocks and high blocks, we know when to press and when not to press. We give everything when we are defending as well.

"There is chemistry on and off the field, which helps for sure. We have open communication. Everyone wants to win. We have a winning mentality, and that's the difference between our defense and possibly others."

Head Coach Chris Nugent previewed the matchup with Crown Legacy and the task ahead.

"They bring in some very good players and they identify great talent as they have a lot of players who go up and down between the first team," said Nugent. "They have a clear style of play. The games with them are all very competitive. They usually keep the score close. We will need to be ruthless in our attack and when we get chances. We will need to impose our game on them, whether it's how we defend or attack. It will also come down to individuals having their moments, whether it's a tackle, an assist or a finish."

Know the Opponent

Crown Legacy FC is coached by Gary Dicker, who joined the club in the off-season. Dicker was an assistant coach for Brighton & Hove Albion's U-21 squad in the Premier League 2 before making the move across the pond.

Homegrown duo Jack Neeley and Aron John are key leaders for Dicker's side.

CLFC has yet to win this season, however three draws, one shootout win and a narrow loss indicate they will be a competitive opponent for the Boys in Blue on Saturday night.

Chattanooga FC ranked first overall in MLS NEXT Pro power rankings

Chattanooga Football Club has been ranked first overall in MLS NEXT Pro's latest release of the league's power rankings.

The recognition, which is a first for the club, comes off the back of the team's unbeaten start to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Chattanooga FC is the first independent club in the league to place first overall in the league's power rankings.

UTC Men's Basketball NIT national champions to be in attendance

CFC will host and celebrate the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team on Saturday night after the team's NIT national championship.

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 19

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | Talent: Josh Tolle Web Radio: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Laura Rodriguez

Head Referee

Rebecca Luther

Assistant Referee 1

Adam Saleh

Assistant Referee 2

Kevin Huet

4th Official

