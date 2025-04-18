Orange and Blue Return to Scudamore Field to Take on New York Red Bulls II Sunday Night

April 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 are set to host New York Red Bulls II on Sunday, April 20, at 6 p.m. ET at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium after a 10-day break from MLS NEXT Pro competition. The two sides will face off for the first time since May 19, 2024, which ended in a 4-1 road win for the Orange and Blue.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs NEW YORK RED BULLS II - SUNDAY, APRIL 20, 2025 - 6 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

THE MATCHUP - New York Red Bulls II head to Scudamore Field for just the third time since 2023 and for the fifth all-time meeting against Cincinnati. The Orange and Blue picked up their first win of the series in the last meeting, a 4-1 road win for FCC 2. Every match between the two sides has featured two or more goals with three of the four seeing four or more goals combined between the sides.

FINDING FORM - The Orange and Blue picked up their first points of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season against New York City FC II on April 9 in a 2-2 draw at Belson Stadium. The points mark the first against the Pigeons at the venue and is the first time this season the Orange and Blue have scored multiple goals in a match.

OPEN THE ACCOUNT - Tega Ikoba and Kenji Mboma Dem were on the scoresheet for the Orange and Blue against NYCFC II, tallying their first goals of the campaign. Ikoba's 13th minute goal marks the first of his FCC 2 career and 14th in MLSNP play after spending three prior seasons with Timbers2.

AN EARNED EXTRA POINT - FCC 2 earned two points against NYCFC II after winning their first shootout of the year by a scoreline of 5-3. All five takers for the Orange and Blue converted from the spot while goalkeeper Paul Walters made one save against the Pigeons' fourth attempt. In 2024, the Orange and Blue played to four draws and were 2-2 in kicks from the spot.

SCOUTING NEW YORK RED BULLS II

Record: 3-0-1 (10 points)

Standings: 3rd, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 3-2 win vs Chicago Fire FC II (4/6) | 3-2 win vs New York City FC II (3/30) | 1-1 draw (SOL) at Philadelphia Union II (3/17)

Head Coach: Ibrahim Sekagya

Leading Scorer: 2 - Julian Hall

New York Red Bulls II enter Matchweek 6 as one of the top teams in MLS NEXT Pro and sit third in the Eastern Conference. With three wins and one draw, Red Bulls II have yet to lose a regular season match and are just one of four clubs yet to suffer defeat in regular season competition. Red Bulls II head to Cincinnati for their third road match of the season and will look to extend their current win streak to three matches.

Red Bulls II have found the back of the net eight times through their first four matches and have scored three goals in back-to-back fixtures (vs. New York City FC II and vs. Chicago Fire FC II). And it's a score by committee approach for head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya's side as seven different players have all tallied goals.

First team forward Julian Hall has struck twice for Red Bulls II and has appeared in two MLSNP matches this season. Hall was named MLSNP Player of Matchweek 3 after scoring and assisting in a 3-2 win over New York City FC II on the final day of March. Hall also leads the team in attacking chances created (9) and is third in shots taken (7).

Red Bulls II allowed 61 goals in 2024, the third highest total in MLSNP. While the first two matches of the season looked to have Red Bulls turning a corner, four goals in two straight home matches have called that into question. Aidan O'Connor will be relied on to lead the backline, as the first team defender has played every minute this season and leads the team in clearances with 14, more than double any other player.

Aiden Stokes has started all four matches in goal for Red Bulls II and figures to be the team's first choice keeper. The 17-year-old USMYNT player made six saves in the season opener and held Atlanta United 2 scoreless in a 1-0 road victory.

