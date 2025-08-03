FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Philadelphia Union II, 1-0, at Subaru Park
August 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 played to a 1-0 defeat Sunday night against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park, snapping an eight-match unbeaten run for the Orange and Blue. The result marks the first loss for FCC 2 since falling against Union II back in June.
Philadelphia's Kellan LeBlanc scored two minutes into the match with an early free kick from just outside the Cincinnati area. LeBlanc's attempt clipped the underside of the crossbar before finding a way into the back of the net.
FC Cincinnati 2 return home on Monday, August 11 to face Crown Legacy FC at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets for the match can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 at Philadelphia Union II
Date: August 3, 2025
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania
Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET
Weather: 81 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
PHI: 1-0-1
CIN: 0-0-0
PHI - Kellan LeBlanc 2'
CIN - None
LINEUPS
PHI: Pierce Holbrook, Isaiah LeFlore, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcátegui, Neil Pierre (Jordan Griffin 36'), Nick Pariano (C), Markus Anderson, Óscar Benítez, Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 82'), Leandro Soria (Sal Olivas 57'), Malik Jakupovic (Eddy Davis 57')
Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan, Willyam Ferreira, Noah Probst, Stas Korzeniowski
Head Coach: Ryan Richter
CIN: Nathan Crockford, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer (Dilan Hurtado 72'), Noah Adnan, Will Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 64'), Carson Locker (Ben Augee 80'), Peter Mangione, Amir Daley (C), Stefan Chirila, Andrés Dávila (Yamir Uculmana 64'), Tega Ikoba (Monsuru Opeyemi 65')
Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Benjamin Manfroy
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
STATS SUMMARY: PHI/CIN
Shots: 11 / 12
Shots on Goal: 2 / 4
Saves: 4 / 1
Corner Kicks: 5 / 4
Fouls: 14 / 13
Offside: 0 / 1
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN: Amir Daley (Yellow Card) 16'
CIN: Noah Adnan (Yellow Card) 38'
PHI: Rafael Uzcátegui (Yellow Card) 67'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Izlen Peksenar
Ast. Referees: Max Smith, Marcus Barnett
Fourth Official: Nickrod Fateh
