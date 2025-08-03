Medgy Alexandre Scores in Third Straight Game in SKC II's 3-1 Loss to Austin FC II

August 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (2-12-4, 11 points) slipped in a 3-1 home defeat to Austin FC II (6-5-7, 28 points) on Sunday afternoon at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. Medgy Alexandre scored his fourth goal in three games to give SKC II the early lead, but an immediate response from the guests and two more unanswered goals gave Austin the win.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi made four changes to a starting eleven that picked up two wins in two road matches last week. First team loanee Jack Kortkamp made his first start in goal since June 27, and fellow Sporting KC Homegrown Ian James made his first start since May 18.

Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot and Beckham Uderitz joined James in defense. Captain Cielo Tschantret started at holding mid, Shane Donovan played in front of him and Blaine Mabie made his first professional start. Alexandre began the match at forward with former Austin FC II man Bryan Arellano and Maouloune Goumballe.

After Austin controlled the flow of the game in the first five minutes, Alexandre jumped in front of a backpass, cut inward and fired home from the middle of the box to give SKC II the lead. Austin responded immediatly with a leveler from Jorge Alastuey a minute later.

James denied Diego Abarca moments after Austin evened the match, sliding in to block a poked effort from the Austin FC II forward. The keeper Kortkamp then blocked a shot from Ervin Torres in the center of the box before the 20-minute mark.

A terrific centering pass from Goumballe teed up a one-time shot for Mabie from 20 yards out. The newly signed midfielder out of Georgetown curled his shot barely past the far post, just missing out on his first professional goal.

Kortkamp bravely blocked a shot away with his face on the cusp of the half-hour mark; however, Vlad Danciutiu was able to score by tapping in a cross right on the goal line.

Right before the halftime whistle, a cutback from the endline connected with Mabie, who got yanked down from behind without a shot. The referee waved off any penalty shouts, resulting in a Tschantret shot into Charlie Farrar's arms.

A nice slide tackle from Uderitz on the far side of the pitch ricocheted off Austin and wound up a Kortkamp goal kick that took us to halftime. Out of the break, both sides kept their lineups the same. Within the first five minutes, SKC II had two half-chances from Alexandre and Goumballe that were stymied by tough defensive stands.

Goumballe then snuck a shot through traffic but was unable to beat Farrar. The Austin keeper made another save, somehow sending an Arellano rip past the right post with a full extension dive. Moments later, Mabie curled another shot past Farrar and again, inches off the post.

In the 62nd, Kortkamp got a fist to a rolling cross, stopping the ball right in front of the goal mouth. A mad scramble in front of the goal led to the ball getting popped over the goal and out for a corner that SKC II saw out on the far side for a throw-in.

The 63rd minute brought the first subs of the contest for Urbanyi's side. Anthony Samways, Johann Ortiz and Zane Wantland came on for Arellano, James and Uderitz. Austin doubled their lead in the 73rd minute off Alastuey's second goal of the afternoon. Carter Derksen came on in place of Donovan before the game resumed play.

Kashan Hines came on in place of the goalscoring Alexandre in the 83rd minute as the final SKC II sub. Hines makes his pro debut at 16 years of age after signing an amateur agreement in July. Kortkamp made another save to keep the deficit at two a minute later.

Sporting KC II was unable to cut into the lead and suffered its first loss in three games. They will be back on the road on Friday to take on MNUFC 2 at RCTC Stadium in Rochester, Minnesota, on MLS Season Pass at 7 p.m. CT.

Sporting KC II 1-3 Austin FC II

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (2-13-4, 8 points) 1 0 1

Austin FC II (7-5-7, 31 points) 2 1 3

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Nati Clarke, Ian James (Anthony Samways 63'), Pierre Lurot, Beckham Uderitz (Zane Wantland 63'); Cielo Tschantret, Shane Donovan (Carter Derksen 73'), Blaine Mabie; Maouloune Goumballe, Medgy Alexandre, Bryan Arellano (Johann Ortiz 63')

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Luis Cruz-Ayala, Kashan Hines, Gael Quintero

Austin FC II: Charlie Farrar; Chuy Moreno (Ruben Bonachera 73'), Jules Bery, Daniel Ciesla, Riley Dean Thomas; Adrian Gonzalez, Ervin Torres Jr. (Marcel Ruszel 90'), Jorge Alastuey; Diego Abarca (Chris Avila 80'), Vlad Danciutiu (Peter Grogan 72'), Bryant Farkarlun (Mohammad Badawiya 80')

Subs Not Used: Marcus Alstrup, Abner Zuniga

Scoring Summary:

SKC -- Medgy Alexandre 6 (Unassisted) 8'

ATX -- Jorge Alastuey 5 (Diego Abarca 2) 9'

ATX -- Vlad Danciutiu 1 (Bryant Farkarlun 2) 32'

ATX -- Jorge Alastuey 6 (Adrian Gonzalez 1) 73'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC -- Cielo Tschantret (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 35'

ATX -- Jorge Alastuey (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 41'

SKC -- Blaine Mabie (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 47'

SKC -- Anthony Samways (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 64'

SKC -- Kashan Hines (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 90+2'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC ATX

Shots 13 13

Shots on Goal 3 7

Saves 4 2

Fouls 14 15

Offsides 2 0

Corner Kicks 4 9

Referee: Esad Omanovic

Assistant Referee: Albert Franklin

Assistant Referee: Eric Wood

Fourth Official: Velimir Stefanovic







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.