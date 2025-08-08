Medgy Alexandre Bags Second Brace of Season in 3-2 SKC II Defeat at MNUFC 2

August 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (2-14-4, 11 points) was unable to defeat MNUFC2 (8-8-4, 29 points) on Friday night in Rochester, Minnesota, falling to the Loons 3-2. After trailing 1-0 at the half, Forward Medgy Alexandre bagged his second brace of the campaign to give SKC II the lead in the second half. Momoh Kamara scored his second goal of the night, and Luke Hille got his 10th goal of the season in quick succession to lift Minnesota to three points.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi had Jack Kortkamp in goal, where he made six saves in the 90-minute match. Cielo Tschantret and Nati Clarke acted as tandem centerbacks while Beckham Uderitz and Anthony Samways played on the wings of the defense. Blaine Mabie and Luis Cruz-Ayala worked together as doubles sixes with Carter Derksen stationed in front of them.

Alexandre, who now has a team-best eight goals in 2025. He played the nine while Maouloune Goumballe and Shane Donovan ran on either side of him in the attacking third.

After Minnesota notched the first box entry of the night, Alexandre was played through the midfield on a counterattack. The striker dashed past his mark and was pulled down from behind a foot outside the box, giving SKC II the first set piece of the evening. The wall held up on the free kick and blocked Donovan's shot away.

Moments later, Donovan received a feed from Alexandre and tried to slice up his defender before having the ball taken off his foot at the last minute inside the 18. Goumballe got his first shot of the game on target, skipping the ball into the grasp of Kayne Rizvanovich.

After another Minnesota turnover in their defensive third, Alexandre was on the receiving end of a poorly timed, crunching tackle from Anderson Farris, earning him the match's first yellow card. The ensuing set piece led to a difficult save from Rizvanovich, who was up to the task, boxing away Uderitz's single-hopped shot that was destined for the lower corner.

Again, the 17-year-old MNUFC2 keeper was called upon in the 18th minute. The netminder somehow pawed a floated redirection from Tschantret's head over the endline near his left-hand post. Kortkamp made a simple save on the host's first shot in the 22nd, scooping the ball off the turf.

Uderitz was unable to continue after bonking heads in an aerial duel with an MNUFC2 defender. He was replaced by Pierre Lurot. Kortkamp made another save in the 34th, smacking the ball against the turf and grabbing it off the bounce with two hands. MNUFC2 grabbed the opener in the 39th minute off a volley from forward Momoh Kamara.

Rizvanovich made his fourth save of the half, denying Alexandre's long-range effort in stoppage time. The hosts took the one-goal lead into the half.

Urbanyi made no changes at the break as SKC II set out to even the score. Donovan went for goal off a half volley a minute into the final 45, forcing Rizvanovich into another diving save. Somehow, Minnesota was unable to double their lead 50 minutes in when a rolled pass played across the goal mouth skipped over Darius Randell's foot on a wide-open back post run.

Alexandre brought the contest level before the hour mark, bullying his defender off the ball, leaving him in his dust and burying a shot past the charging keeper. The Canadian then put SKC II ahead less than five minutes later, cutting inside onto his right and kissing a shot off the post and in. Cruz-Ayala earned his first professional assist on Alexandre's sixth goal in the last five matches.

Kortkamp quickly dashed off his line to snare a hopping ball inside his six and retain SKC II's lead. He then positioned himself perfectly to catch a hot shot on his near post and quickly get the ball back in play, booming it upfield to Donovan. The winger rolled a cross destined for Alexandre, on a hat-trick, but Rizvanovich was wise to it and scooped up the centering pass.

Kamara picked up a brace thanks in part to an unfortunate bounce for SKC II at the top of the box. The forward was able to tuck the ball into the back of the net from up close after getting onto the ball following a scramble at the edge of the 18.

Another twist in the action came in the 77th minute when Alpha Kabia was given his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card of the second half. Despite playing down a man, Minnesota took the first shot after play resumed, forcing Kortkamp into another impressive save to keep the contest at two apiece. Luke Hille was able to score his 10th of the season in the 81st, tapping in a cross from Troy Putt.

A missed shot from MNUFC 2 kept SKC II in the contest; however, a high offering from Alexandre proved to be SKC II's final chance of the night as the hosts took home the win. Sporting KC II will be back at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, Aug. 17, to face Houston Dynamo 2. Tickets for the noon kickoff are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Sporting KC II 2-3 MNUFC2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (2-14-4, 11 points) 0 2 2

MNUFC2 (8-8-4, 29 points) 1 2 3

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Anthony Samways, Cielo Tschantret, Nati Clarke, Beckham Uderitz (Pierre Lurot 28'); Luis Cruz-Ayala (Johann Ortiz 74'), Blaine Mabie, Carter Derksen (Bryan Arellano 59'); Maouloune Goumballe, Medgy Alexandre, Shane Donovan

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Kashan Hines, Gael Quintero, Zane Wantland

MNUFC2: Kayne Rizvanovich; Muba Nour (Justin Sosnouski 62'), Kipp Keller (Britton Fischer 62'), Anderson Farris, Kieran Chandler; Momoh Kamara (Issa Saidi 88'), Alpha Kabia, Curt Calov; Logan Dorsey (Troy Putt 46'), Luke Hille, Darius Randell (Babacar Niang 62')

Subs Not Used: Kai Zeruhn, Kage Romanshyn Jr., Brady Schumacher

Scoring Summary:

MIN -- Momoh Kamara 2 (Logan Dorsey 2) 39'

SKC -- Medgy Alexandre 7 (Nati Clarke 1) 57'

SKC -- Medgy Alexandre 8 (Luis Cruz-Ayala 1) 61'

MIN -- Momoh Kamara 3 (Unassisted) 70'

MIN -- Luke Hille 10 - (Troy Putt 2) 81'

Misconduct Summary:

MIN -- Anderson Farris (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 13'

MIN -- Kieran Chandler (Yellow Card; Time Wasting) 30'

SKC -- Maouloune Goumballe (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 45+1'

SKC -- Blaine Mabie (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 48'

MIN -- Alpha Kabia (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 63'

MIN -- Alpha Kabia (Red Card; Second Yellow Card) 77'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC MIN

Shots 10 20

Shots on Goal 7 9

Saves 6 5

Fouls 15 21

Offsides 0 2

Corner Kicks 3 3

Referee: Lauren Aldrich

Assistant Referee: Serghei Celan

Assistant Referee: Jacob Herold

Fourth Official: Braxton Williams







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.