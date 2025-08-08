Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Orlando City B

August 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC face Orlando City B

(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Following a narrow 2-1 loss to Toronto FC II last Saturday, Chattanooga FC aims to bounce back and continue its August slate when it hits the road to face Orlando City B on Saturday evening.

Saturday will be the third and final regular season meeting between Chattanooga and Orlando. The first contest resulted in a 2-0 shutout for the Scenic City at Fort Finley on April 5, while the road matchup on June 1 saw Orlando walk away with a 2-1 win.

Coach's Corner

Head Coach Chris Nugent spoke with media and previewed the expectations for the club going into Saturday's match.

"Our pressing, again, I think it was good," said Nugent. "The away game was good, I know we slipped up late on in the second half, but our pressing shape off the ball has to be good. They've got some creative players, they're good at receiving in tight spaces, we know there'll be some rotation and switching of positions that they'll try to exploit us there. So we have to be, one, prepared for what they're going to do, and then be at the highest level to stop that as it happens. We feel we can counter well against any teams if we can hold teams in for long enough, we can create chances. It'll be about turning the game into our strengths, being around the box, consistently attacking, being relentless there, and then creating multiple choices to score."

Did you know?

Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović is one of four goalkeepers at the joint top of the league in clean sheets (5)

CFC midfielder Daniel Mangarov and defender Tate Robertson share the club lead for league goals scored (6)

Jakupović and CFC defender Farid Sar-Sar join Carolina Core FC's Alex Sutton at the top of the league in minutes played (1800)

CFC forward Markus Naglestad scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal from Robertson's eighth assist of the 2025 season in last Saturday's match against Toronto. Robertson is now second in the league with his eight assists

News around CFC

A new season is underway for Chattanooga FC's inaugural MLS NEXT teams

Chattanooga FC is hosting Building the Future: CFC Town Hall with Chairman of the Board Davis Grizzard on August 23 from 5-6 p.m. in the Ultra Club at Finley Stadium before CFC's match against Huntsville City FC

Know the opponent

Manuel Goldberg is in his second season at the helm of Orlando City B (7W-10L-3D, 26 pts.) following two seasons as an assistant coach with the club.

Orlando enters Saturday's matchup after hosting New York City FC II in a 4-1 loss at home last Sunday, August 3.

Shak Mohammed leads the club with eight goals on the season, followed by Justin Ellis who has scored seven.

Orlando signed 17-year-old Orlando City Academy product Dylan Judelson to his first professional contract on August 5.

Match info

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park | Kissimmee, Fla.

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 9

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | Talent: Jake Griffith

Referees:

Benjamin Meyer

Head Referee

Josh Lampkins

Assistant Referee 1

James Duling

Assistant Referee 2

Wesley Costa

4th Official

