Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Atlanta United 2

Published on September 23, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC in action against Atlanta United 2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC looks to extend its unbeaten streak to six matches when it travels to face Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday evening.

The Boys in Blue clinched a playoff spot last week and battled to a goalless draw with Carolina Core FC on Sunday in what was the final Battle of the Independents of 2025.

Last season, CFC and ATL UTD 2 played in three closely-fought matches with Atlanta just edging the head-to-head (1W-1D-1L, 1SOW by CFC).

The teams last faced off back on March 30 in a dramatic 2-2 draw with CFC winning the shootout for the extra point 4-3 at Fifth Third Stadium.

CFC will host ATL UTD 2 on the final regular season matchday of the season on Decision Day on October 5th at Finley Stadium.

What's at stake

Chattanooga FC (45 pts) has already clinched a playoff spot and is now looking to finish in the top four in the Eastern Conference to earn the right to host a playoff match at Finley Stadium. Huntsville City FC (46 pts) and Chicago Fire FC II (46 pts) both sit just one point above the Boys in Blue, and CFC has a game in hand, so victory in Kennesaw would represent a major step towards reaching a top-four regular season finish.

Atlanta United 2 currently sits in 11th place in the East, four points outside of the playoff spots.

What they said

Head Coach Chris Nugent previewed Wednesday's matchup with the media this week.

"It will be another tough game. There's no easy games in the league. All of our remaining games are going to be tough, because each team we face are playing to get into the playoffs. Atlanta's got everything to go for still. They do have a very big squad they use in MLS NEXT Pro. We saw last time we faced them the level of players they can play if they want to. We just need to prepare ourselves the best way that we can, and then deal with what we have on the night."

Did you know?

CFC defender Tate Robertson has broken the single-season assists record in club history this season (10)

Robertson holds both club leads for league goals scored (8) and assists (10)

Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović joins Toronto FC II's Adisa De Rosario at the top of the league in clean sheets (8)

Jakupović also has the league lead in saves (104)

Defender Farid Sar-Sar and Jakupović have played every minute of the season so far and hold the club lead in minutes played this season (2250)

Know the opponent

Jose Silva is the Interim Head Coach of Atlanta United 2. Silva took charge of the team on July 23 earlier this year, replacing Steve Cooke. The Sevilla native has been with the Atlanta United Academy since 2021.

The team is captained by midfielder Javier Armas, who made his 50th appearance for ATL UTD 2 in the team's most recent match in a 1-0 win at Crown Legacy FC.

Forward Patrick Weah is in-form having scored in Atlanta's last two matches, including a stunning scorpion kick at Carolina Core FC. Weah is the team's top scorer this season with seven goals, while Gabriel Wesseh leads the team with five assists on the season.

Watch Party

The club will be hosting an official watch party at Cheers Collective member Shady's Corner for this match.

Match info

Venue: Fifth Third Stadium | Kennesaw, Georgia

Kick-off: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 24

Broadcast: MLSNEXTPro.com | Talent: Jake Griffith

Audio Webcast: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Abdou Ndiaye

Head Referee

Sharon Gingrich

Assistant Referee 1

Melissa Beck

Assistant Referee 2

Lila Remache

4th Official

