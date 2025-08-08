Colorado Rapids 2 Take on Top Contenders in the Western Conference, St. Louis CITY2

August 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will face off against St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday, August 10, at the Energizer Park for the third and final time during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Rapids 2 is heading into its next match on a big high with individual player accomplishments highlighting the lead into the weekend.

Rapids Academy defender Vincent Rinaldi became the newest Rapids 2 signing, earning his first professional contract on Thursday of this week. His signing marked the sixth Rapids Academy player to make the jump to Rapids 2 since the team's inception in 2022. Rinaldi has been a steady presence with Rapids 2 across both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, making 16 total appearances with the team since his professional debut on July 26, 2024.

Also making a jump in his professional career, Rapids 2 forward Sydney Wathuta received two Short-Term Agreements to the first team for the club's Leagues Cup matches against Santos Laguna, Club Tijuana and Cruz Azul. Wathuta made his first team debut on Thursday night, playing all 90 minutes of the team's match against Cruz Azul and adding an assist on Rafael Navarro's opening goal.

Despite playing without team standout Wathuta during their most recent match, the Rapids 2 attack proved to be just as lethal. The team defeated North Texas SC in a 4-1 result at Choctaw Field with leading goal scorer Mamadou Billo Diop heading the charge with a brace on the night. Diop's two goal performance marked his second in two back-to-back matches and boosted his tally to eight goals on the season.

In addition to Diop's goals, Antony García scored the team's opener and his second of the season off of a penalty kick before being sent off with a red card in the 81st minute of the match. A North Texas own goal rounded out the scoring on the night.

The win and four-goal performance put Colorado within one goal of Ventura County for second place in the Western Conference standings. Both teams currently sit at 35 points on the season with only St. Louis sitting above them at 46 points.

So far this season, St. Louis has only lost one match at home, which was a 1-0 loss to Rapids 2 back in April. Forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes notched the lone goal of the match in the 45th minute while goalkeepers Adam Beaudry and Zackory Campagnolo did well to keep a combined clean sheet.

St. Louis currently sits on a seven-match undefeated streak at home, dating back to the team's loss to Colorado. Most recently, CITY2 put up an impressive 4-0 win against MNUFC2 at Energizer Park.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 8, 2025

