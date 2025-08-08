Carolina Core FC Sign Forward Antonio Pineda

August 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed forward Antonio Pineda.

Pineda, 25, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with Hickory FC (2025) in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), Richmond Kickers (2024-25) in USL League One, Kings Hammer FC (2022) in USL League Two, and collegiately with High Point University (2018; 2022-23) and West Virginia University (2019-2021). Most recently, Pineda appeared for Hickory FC during their championship run in the 2025 NPSL season.

"Antonio is a good addition to our squad, bringing a sharp instinct for finding the back of the net and pace to help stretch opposing defenses," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "He's the kind of player who can add a different dimension to our game."

The Statesville, North Carolina, native joins the club after spending the past season with newly created NPSL side Hickory FC. During his time in Hickory, NC, Pineda was named the Select 2025 NPSL Golden Ball along with the Capelli Sport 2025 NPSL Conference MVP title for the Southeast Conference, scoring seven goals in regular season play after an undefeated regular season campaign en route to an NPSL Championship victory, which included two decisive goals from the forward. Prior to his time with Hickory, Pineda competed in USL League One for a season with the Richmond Kickers, making 18 total appearances for the club. At the collegiate level, Pineda played for both West Virginia University (2019-2021) and local powerhouse High Point University (2018; 2022-23).

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign forward Antonio Pineda.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Antonio Pineda

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 145

Date Of Birth: November 23, 1999

Age: 25

Birthplace: Statesville, North Carolina

Nationality: American

Last Club: Hickory FC

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign forward Antonio Pineda on a free contract.







