Carolina Core FC Part Ways with Subah
Published on August 25, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has parted ways with player Yekeson Subah, who is out of contract and will not return for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.
"We'd like to thank Yekeson for his contributions to Carolina Core FC," said Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "We wish him the best in the next steps of his career."
Subah was a part of Carolina Core FC's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro during the 2024 season.
