Real Monarchs Outlast Minnesota United FC 2 in 3-2 Thriller at America First Field

Published on August 25, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SANDY, Utah - Real Monarchs (8-6-7, 35 pts, 5th West) defeats Minnesota United FC 2 (8-9-5, 31 pts, 8th West) 3-2 with pivotal Western Conference points at stake.

Real Monarchs head coach Mark Lowry made six changes to his starting lineup ahead of tonight's clash, looking to rebound from last week's narrow 1-0 defeat to LAFC 2. Defender Kobi Henry returned to his natural center back role, while Maximus Jennings shifted out wide to right back. RSL winger Tyler Wolff reentered the XI on the right flank after missing last week's match whilst traveling with the first team. In the middle, midfield duo Luca Moisa and captain Griffin Dillon reclaimed their spots after last week absences, once again set to dictate the tempo as the team's anchor. Up top, attacker Aiden Hezarkhani was rewarded with a starting nod following his impressive performance off the bench last week, bringing added creativity and energy to the Monarchs' attack.

Real Monarchs opened Sunday night's match with attacking urgency, immediately testing Minnesota's backline. Just one minute in, forward Hezarkhani fired a quick strike from outside the 18, forcing the goalkeeper into an early save that led to a corner. Only minutes later, in the 4th, Hezarkhani's aggressive run into the box drew a foul and earned Salt Lake a penalty. Spanish midfielder Jesús Barea calmly stepped to the spot and slotted his shot low to the keeper's left, giving the Monarchs a 1-0 advantage in the 6th minute.

Minnesota responded in the 11th, as midfielder Romanshyn slipped a clever pass into space for striker Dorsey, who cut inside and buried a precise right-footed finish past goalkeeper Will Mackay to level the match. The Monarchs struck back in the 23rd, winning their second penalty of the half. Striker Marcos Zambrano made no mistake, blasting a low-driven effort inside the left post to restore the lead.

Real Monarch's momentum continued in the 35th minute when a Minnesota clearance fell kindly outside the box. The dribbling clearance fell to captain Dillon outside of the box, unleashing a first-time half-volley that screamed past the goalkeeper's left side, extending its lead. With three first-half goals and a wave of attacking confidence, the Monarchs entered the locker room brimming with energy and hungry to add more after the break.

Coming back from the break the Monarchs opted to play a defensive style knowing Minnesota was looking to add goals and climb back into the match. Minnesota earned a corner in the 63rd minute where left back Chandler delivered a well-placed ball into the box finding right back Fischer who rose above the Monarchs' defense and powered a header past the goalkeeper, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Real Monarchs' three first-half goals proved enough to fight off Minnesota's late push to claim points in the Wasatch Front.

Real Monarchs travel to San Jose to face Earthquakes II on Wednesday, August 27 at PayPal Park before returning to Zions Bank Stadium next Sunday to host Tacoma Defiance. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MT.

SLC 3: 2 MIN

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Jesús Barea (Unassisted) 6' - The Monarchs broke the deadlock after Hezarkhani was brought down inside the box, earning his side a penalty. Spanish midfielder Barea calmly stepped up to the spot and slotted his shot low to the keeper's left, giving Salt Lake the early lead with his composed finish.

MIN: Logan Dorsey (Keith Romanshyn) 11' - Minnesota quickly answered back when midfielder Romanshyn slipped a clever pass into space for striker Dorsey. Taking on his defender, Dorsey cut inside and fired a precise right-footed strike past Mackay into the lower-left corner, leveling the match at 1-1.

SLC: Marcos Zambrano (Unassisted) 23' - The Monarchs regained the lead after earning their second penalty of the night. Stepping up with confidence, striker Zambrano drilled a low, powerful shot past the Minnesota goalkeeper's left side, restoring Monarch's advantage.

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Kobi Henry) 35' - The Monarchs' captain capitalized on a poor Minnesota clearance when defender Henry headed the ball back into space outside the box. Dillon pounced with a perfectly timed first-time volley, sending a blistering strike past the goalkeeper's left side to extend Salt Lake's lead to 3-1.

MIN: Britton Fischer (Kieran Chandler) 63' - Minnesota pulled one back midway through the second half when left back Chandler delivered a well-placed corner into the box. Right back Fischer rose above the Monarchs' defense and powered a header past the goalkeeper, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Tommy Silva (Zack Farnsworth 78'), Kobi Henry, Ruben Mesalles, Maximus Jenning; Luca Moisa, Griffon Dillion ©; Jesus Barea (Liam O'Gara 77'), Aiden Hezarkhani (Gio Villa 65'), Tyler Wolff (Matthew Bell 72'); Marcos Zombrano (Owen Anderson 65')

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Izahi Amparo, Brayan Sandoval, Trace Alphin

Minnesota United FC 2 (4-3-3): Alec Smir; Kieran Chandler, Britton Fischer, Anderson Farris, Justin Sosnouski (Issa Saidi 79'); Curt Calov, Babacar Niang ©, Keith Romanshyn (Muba Nour 62'); Momoh Kamara, Logan Dorsey, Alisa Randelll (Jadan Bernar 84')

Subs not used: Mukisa Kiingi, Calin Grulke, Kayne Rizvanovich

Stats Summary: SLC / MIN

Shots: 18 / 15

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Corner Kicks: 7 / 6

Fouls: 14 / 17

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

MIN: Curt Calov (Yellow Card - 22')

MIN: Britton Fischer (Yellow Card - 29')

SLC: Luca Moisa (Yellow Card - 31')

MIN: Keith Romanshyn (Yellow Card - 54')

SLC: Marcos Zombrano (Yellow Card - 59')

SLC: Griffon Dillion (Yellow Card 81')

SLC: Owen Anderson (Yellow Card 89')







