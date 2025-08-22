Real Salt Lake Trades Homegrown Defender Bode Hidalgo to Montreal

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) in addition to a second-round 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick from CF Montreal in exchange for Utah-born Homegrown DF Bode Hidalgo. Based on the RSL Academy product's performance with the Canadian Major League Soccer side, RSL could earn additional future incentives while also retaining a sell-on percentage from future transfers involving the Layton, Utah-born player.

Earlier Thursday, RSL acquired MLS, Europe and U.S. Men's National Team veteran right back DeAndre Yedlin from FC Cincinnati, with Yedlin immediately added to RSL's 2025 roster, the 32-year-old training with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side Thursday and Friday, eligible to compete in this weekend's Claret-and-Cobalt match at home against Minnesota United FC (7:30p MT, America First Field / www.RSL.com/tickets).

"We want to sincerely thank Bode for his commitment and contributions to our club," stated Real Salt Lake Sporting Director Kurt Schmid. From his early days in our academy to earning his place as a first-team contributor, Bode has grown tremendously as a player and as a professional. His hard work, dedication, and character have left a lasting impact on our organization, and we are proud of the role we played in his development. We wish him nothing but success in this next chapter of his career."

A versatile, fourth-year professional, RSL Homegrown Bode Hidalgo recently started in back-to-back games against San Luis and Queretaro, his first appearances in the XI since July 16 at Portland. Typically a right-sided player, Hidalgo has also played centerback on various occasions the last two seasons, most recently on May 14 vs. Portland, also playing at left back on May 17 at Colorado. A 23-year-old, Utah-born Academy product, the young Hidalgo - a converted attacker finding homes at right back, centerback and on the right wing in the last two years - made his 89th appearance all-time/all comps for RSL in the final Leagues Cup match, a 1-0 win vs Queretaro. Hidalgo - who also appeared in 54 games all-time - scored his lone MLS goal on Decision Day 2023 at home against Portland, with five more goals scored with the Monarchs.

TRANSACTION:  Real Salt Lake acquires $200,000 in guaranteed 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a 2026 MLS SuperDraft second-round pick from CF Montréal in exchange for DF Bode Hidalgo, with another $150,000 in additional GAM possible through various performance incentives; RSL also retains sell-on percentage of future transfers involving the player

Real Salt Lake (9-13-4, 31 points, 10th West / 20th Shield) returns this week to America First Field in Sandy with Saturday's 7:30p MT Major League Soccer regular-season match against Minnesota United FC (13-6-8, 47points, 2nd West / 6th Shield). Saturday's contest is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth (ENG) on the call, as are Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa (SPN). Iconic RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran in his 21st season as RSL's Spanish radio home on both 102.3 KDUT FM / 106.3 FM KBMG.

RSL returns home to play five of its next six contests on Utah soil from Saturday through early October, before ending the 2025 reg. season campaign away at Seattle on Oct. 11 in a rescheduled match and at St. Louis for MLS "Decision Day" on Oct. 18. RSL returns home - where it boasts five wins and two draws against just one loss since June 1 - looking to rebound from a pair of chaotic and controversial one-goal losses each of the last two weekends away at Charlotte FC and New York Red Bulls. This weekend's Minnesota United FC visit is a rematch of last year's MLS Cup Playoff First-Round series. Tickets are available at www.RSL.com/tickets.

RSL now puts its 7-6-3 (W-L-T) home mark on the Wasatch Front thus far this year in MLS, Champions Cup and Leagues Cup matches on the line against Minnesota on Saturday. A year ago, RSL amassed a 12-3-4 (W-L-T) record at home, where the Club has traditionally enjoyed a fortress-like record of success, winning nearly 70% of games and averaging just under two points per game in parts of 17 seasons across all competitions in Sandy.







