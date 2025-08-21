Inter Miami CF II to Take on Crown Legacy FC on the Road
Published on August 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II is set to hit the road facing Crown Legacy FC on Thursday, August 22 at 7 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.
The Herons enter Friday's fixture coming off a hard-fought draw against Huntsville City FC on August 14, securing a point in penalties at home behind a brace from Academy product Mateo Saja. Crown Legacy FC, meanwhile, heads into the matchup following a narrow 0-1 defeat to Atlanta United 2 in its last outing at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, GA.
Friday's match will mark the final meeting between the two sides this campaign.
