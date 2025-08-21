Timbers2 Drop 1-0 Result against Colorado Rapids 2

Published on August 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Timbers2 dropped a 1-0 result against Colorado Rapids 2 at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium, in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday evening. With just seven matches left in the season, Timbers2 host Cascadia rival Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, August 24, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Goal-Scoring Plays

COL - Sydney Wathuta (Malik Pinto), 69th minute: Malik Pinto crashed to the goal line and passed to midfielder Sydney Wathuta inside the top left corner of the box. Wathuta immediately made a quick juke inside to get space to shoot and score into the top right corner of the net.

Notes

Lukas Burns had two strong saves tonight.

T2 have seven matches left in the 2025 regular season.

Three of the final seven matches will be played at Providence Park on Aug. 24, Sept. 14, and Oct. 5.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 host Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, August 24, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (6-10-5, 25pts) vs. Colorado Rapids 2 (12-6-5, 42pts)

August 20, 2025 - University of Denver Soccer Stadium (Denver, Colo.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Timbers2 0 0 0

Rapids 2 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

COL: Wathuta (Pinto), 69

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Bamford (caution), 5

COL: Diop (caution), 13

COL: Pinto (caution), 41

COL: Garcia (caution), 73

COL: Erickson (caution), 79

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Jura (VanVoorhis, 82), D Pope, D Ondo, D Bamford (Johnston, 46), M Marquinhos (Nuñez, 62), M Enriquez, M Bunbury (Gallardo, 74), M E. Izoita (Moreno, 74), M Linhares, F Guerra

Substitutes Not Used: GK Deisenhofer,D Garcia, M J. Izoita, F White

TOTAL SHOTS: 3 (three players tied, 1); SHOTS ON GOAL: 0 (none); FOULS: 13 (Pope, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 2

COL: GK Hansen, D Erickson (Flores, 84), D Senanou, D Harper, D Travis (Rosa, 46), M Wathuta (Copeland, 84), M Amadou (Srellnauer, 46), M Pinto, M A. García ©, M Diop, F Cameron (R. Garcia, 66)

Substitutes Not Used: Campagnolo, Belluz, Rinaldi, Strohmeyer

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Wathuta and Diop, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 17 (Diop and Erickson, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 0

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant Referees: Benjamin Davis, Mark Novosel

Fourth Official: Adam Rice

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.