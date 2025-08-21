Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Inter Miami CF II

Published on August 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C.  - Crown Legacy FC returns home to face off against Inter Miami CF II tomorrow, August 22 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Previous Matchup

Atlanta enters the match currently sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6W-11L-4D record (22 points) and a -13 goal differential. This will be the third and final meeting between the two sides this season, with the last matchup ending in a thrill 4-3 road win for CLFC. Academy midfielder Adrian Mendoza scored his first career goal which earned him MLS NEXT Pro's MLS NEXT Player of the Matchweek for Matchweek 18, while Jack Neeley and Emmanuel Uchegbueach added to the tally.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Stadium on August 17. The two sides battled it out in a hard-fought match until Atlanta broke through in the 78th minute. Forward Gabriel Wesseh was on the receiving end of a lofted pass to the right wing before centering the ball for Patrick Weah, who found the back off the net off a one-time right-footed finish.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. Inter Miami CF II

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, North Carolina

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass







