Real Monarchs Draw 0-0 the Town FC Yet Fall 2-3 in Shootout

Published on August 28, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN JOSE, California (Wednesday August 27th, 2025) - Real Monarchs (8-6-8, 36 pts, 5th West) defeated in shootout against The Town FC (12-4-5, 44 pts, 2nd West) following a 0-0 regulation draw.

Real Monarchs head coach Mark Lowry made two changes to his starting lineup from last week's match, looking to build momentum from the narrow 3-2 victory against MNUFC2. Defender Kobi Henry shifted out wide to the right side of defense, while Zack Farnsworth returned to the starting line as the left center back. Wingback Gio Villa entered on the right replacing Real Salt Lake winger Tyler Wolff and Marcos Zombrano continued to lead the line up top as the lone striker.

Early chances came from The Town FC, first a disallowed goal that was overturned after a successful offside trap from Henry, who baited the offside pass. Later, The Town's winger broke through the right flank and pulled the ball back into the six yard box, where a one-time strike was met by the Monarchs' goalkeeper Will Mackay, who bravely denied an opening goal.

The hosts created another dangerous scoring chance late in the first after The Town's player manipulated the defense, finding himself in the Monarchs penalty box. An unselfish pass from one attacker to another set up a powerful left-footed strike, only to be denied by Mackay's outstretched right leg.

Cruz Medina, who scored a hattrick last time out against Real Monarchs, stood over a free kick 22 yards out midway through the second half. Medina struck a well placed free kick toward the near post upper corner but met Mackay's fingertips after a terrific sprawling attempt. Mackay's heroics earned him Man of the Match honors for his 4 saves through regulation and sole shootout save.

The best chance for the visiting side came as a result of a deep cross in from Ruben Mesalles toward the back post, met by a one touch shot from Henry who struck the near post. Henry doubled down on the attack, nearly converting the header at the far post after receiving a beautiful ball from Mesalles but was denied by The Town's goalkeeper.

Real Monarchs return to Zions Bank Stadium this Sunday to host Tacoma Defiance. Sunday's match will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.

SLC 0: 0 TTFC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

Shootout Summary:

TTFC: Julian Donnery

SLC: Dillon Griffin

TTFC: Edwyn Mendoza

SLC: Owen Anderson

TTFC: Cruz Medina (Saved)

SLC: Tommy Silva (Saved)

TTFC: Ariel Mbumba

SLC: Ruben Mesalles (Saved)

TTFC: Ricardo Ibarra (Missed)

SLC: Jesus Barea (Saved)

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Kobi Henry, Zack Farnsworth, Ruben Mesalles, Tommy Silva; Luca Moisa, Griffon Dillion ©; Jesus Barea, Aiden Hezarkhani (Owen Anderson 74'), Gio Villa (Maximus Jennings 90'); Marcos Zombrano (Matthew Bell 83')

Subs not used: Liam O'Gara, Izahi Amparo, Brayan Sandoval, Trace Alphin

The Town FC (4-5-1): Francesco Montali; Ricardo Ibarra ©, Wilson Eisner, Alejandro Cano, Ariel Mbumba; Cruz Medina, Nick Fernandez, Kaedren Spivey (Missael Rodriguez 46'), Edwyn Mendoza, Niko Tsakris (Chance Cowell 71'); Nonso Adimabua (Julian Donnery 71')

Subs not used: Rohan Rajagopal, Diogo Brandes Baptista, Luca Ulrich, Keegan Walwyn-Bent

Stats Summary: SLC / TTFC

Shots: 7 / 7

Shots on Goal: 2 / 5

Corner Kicks: 1 / 3

Fouls: 11 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

TTFC: Niko Tsakris (Yellow Card - 34')







