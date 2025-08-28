Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Atlanta United 2

Published on August 28, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (6W-13L-4D, 22 points) fell in its visit to Atlanta United 2 with a 4-1 result.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Marco Simion in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, captain Tyler Hall and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of four; Alexander Shaw, Ricardo Montenegro, Ian Urkidi and Preston Plambeck in the midfield; Daniel Pinter and Mateo Saja leading the team's attack.

Match Action

Atlanta United 2 opened the scoreline early with a goal from forward Leo Afonso.

During the second half, the hosts extended their lead with two more goals before second-half substitute Diego Rey pulled one back for the Herons in the 82nd minute.

Subsequently, Atlanta added their fourth of the night for the final 4-1 result.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will continue on the road to face Columbus Crew 2 in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, Sep. 7 at 3 p.m. ET at Historic Crew Stadium.







