Revolution II Forward Liam Butts Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 24

Published on August 25, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II forward Liam Butts has been named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 24, the league announced today. Butts earns his first MLS NEXT Pro award after registering a first-half brace on Sunday, lifting Revolution II to a 3-1 victory on the road against Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park.

Butts continues to shine in his second season with Revolution II, leading the team with a career-high 11 goals this season, tied for sixth-most in MLS NEXT Pro. With his brace on Sunday, Butts became only the second player in Revolution II history to reach double-digit goals in a single campaign. Butts is now one goal shy of matching Jordan Adebayo-Smith's club record of 12 goals in a single season (2023). Over his last seven appearances, Butts has recorded eight goal contributions, including six goals and two assists.

In addition to his success with Revolution II, Butts has made his debut with both New England's senior team and the Guyana Men's National Team in 2025. The Penn State product logged his first team debut in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match against Rhode Island FC on May 7, and featured in the Revolution's Starting XI in the Round of 16 clash with Chicago Fire FC two weeks later. On the international stage, Butts suited up for his first appearance with the Golden Jaguars against Nicaragua in Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers on June 6, followed by a 31-minute shift against Montserrat on June 10.

Currently sitting at fifth in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings, Revolution II return home to begin a three-game homestand on Sunday, August 31, hosting Chicago Fire FC II at Gillette Stadium. The 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Jake Griffith providing the commentary.







