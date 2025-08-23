Revolution II Visit Philadelphia Union II on Sunday Afternoon

CHESTER, Penn. - New England Revolution II (9-5-6, 38 pts.) visits Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia Union II (10-4-8; 43 pts.) on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park. Sunday's match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET in Chester and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Jake Griffith calling the action.

New England enters this weekend's match, its third and final regular season meeting with Philadelphia, following a 4-2 win over Eastern Conference leader New York Red Bulls II last Friday in Foxborough. Following last weekend's victory, New England has taken points from seven of the last eight matches. New England's attacking efforts were led by forward Marcos Dias, who logged his first two-goal performance of the season. Dias owns eight goals this season, one behind forward Liam Butts for the team lead.

Dias' seven assists are tied for third-most in MLS NEXT Pro, while the Brazilian playmaker continues to pace the league with 70 key passes on the season. Over the last four games, Dias has recorded four tallies and two assists, including back-to-back goal-scoring performances. Dias converted on Academy player Javaun Mussenden's first professional assist in last weekend's victory. Mussenden, 17, has suited up for 14 appearances this season, including nine starts.

Butts also found the scoresheet for New England with his ninth goal of the 2025 campaign last weekend, converting on Gabe Dahlin's assist. The Penn State product remains in top form, netting four tallies with two assists over his last six appearances. Dahlin now owns three assists in his first professional season. Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian, who leads the team in shots (51) and shots on target (20), tallied his fourth goal of the 2025 campaign to close New England's scoring.

The Revolution II attack will be tested by a Union II defense that has conceded the fewest goals in MLS NEXT Pro this season (23). Philadelphia is currently seated in third place in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings. Union II also leads the league with a +24 goal differential. Union II played Toronto FC II to a 2-2 draw in a midweek match on Wednesday.

On the defensive end, New England continues to hold its position among league leaders in multiple categories. Revolution II owns six clean sheets this season, tied for third-most in MLS NEXT Pro. New England's 26 goals conceded this season rank third-fewest leaguewide.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #21

New England Revolution II at Philadelphia Union II

Sunday, August 24, 2025

3:00 p.m. ET

Subaru Park

(Chester, Penn.)







