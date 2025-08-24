Chattanooga FC Defeats Huntsville City to Sweep Season Series

Chattanooga FC on game night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC edged Huntsville City FC 1-0 thanks to a professional debut goal from midfielder Luke Husakiwsky at Finley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The victory saw Chattanooga FC complete the season series sweep over its division rivals having defeated Huntsville by one-goal margins in the sides' previous two meetings this campaign on March 15 and May 17. The club also reached 10 regular season wins in a single MLS NEXT Pro campaign for the first time, surpassing last season's total win tally (9).

Husakiwsky, making his home debut and first start in MLS NEXT Pro, headed in a long throw-in from Tate Robertson in the 22nd minute in what would ultimately prove to be the match winner.

While it was Huntsville City that had the majority of possession, CFC was ruthless and clinical in taking its chance to secure a crucial three points in the Eastern Conference standings.

Eldin Jakupović made multiple crucial saves to record a second consecutive clean sheet that sees him become the outright league leader in clean sheets (7). The entire backline defended stoutly all evening. Steeve Louis Jean made a goal-line clearance late in stoppage time to help seal the three points.

"It's a huge win," said Head Coach Chris Nugent in his post-match press conference. "It has created some separation between us and ninth place. It's always tough to guess how this league will go and how results will land, but this result squeezes us up closer with some other teams and pulls us away from some space below. It's not necessarily breathing space, but we want to try and get as high as we can in the league and try and get a home playoff spot, which would be massive for us."

Up next

Chattanooga FC will be on the road next with a match at Crown Legacy FC on Friday, September 12, before returning home for a highly-anticipated final installment of the Battle of the Independents against Carolina Core FC on Sunday, September 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Man of the Match: Luke Husakiwsky

Chattanooga FC (10W-6L-7D, 41 pts.) - Huntsville City FC (11W-5L-6D, 43 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 3,266

Final score:

CFC: 1

HNT: 0

Scoring summary:

22': Luke Husakiwsky - CFC

Stats (CFC / HNT):

xG: 0.63 / 2.61

Possession: 24% / 76%

Shots: 8 / 26

Shots on goal: 2 / 5

Blocked shots: 3 / 14

Total passes: 172 / 593

Passing accuracy percentage: 64 / 91.1

Corners: 4 / 10

Total crosses: 1 / 8

Offsides: 1 / 0

Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 1

Clearances: 13 / 10

Fouls: 12 / 9

Discipline:

30' - CFC, Luke Husakiwsky (Caution)

44' - CFC, Nick Mendonca (Caution)

76' - HNT, Philip Mayaka (Caution)

81' - HNT, Damien Barker John (Caution)

85' - CFC, Milo Garvanian (Caution)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Farid Sar-Sar, Logan Brown (Ethan Dudley 83'), Tate Robertson, Luke Husakiwsky (Jalen James 69'), Nick Mendonca (Steeve Louis Jean 59'), Callum Watson, Daniel Mangarov (Anthony Garcia 69'), Yuval Cohen (Keegan Ancelin 59'), Gavin Turner

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Xavier Rimpel, Darwin Ortiz, Markus Naglestad

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

HNT starters: Xavier Valdez, Jordan Knight, Zach Barrett, Chris Applewhite (Kevin Carmichael 71'), Moises Veliz (Tyshawn Rose 71'), Pep Casas, Philip Mayaka, Alan Carleton, Blake Bowen (Damien Barker John 60'), Ethan O'Brien, Alioune Ka (Gio Miglietti 8', Maximus Ekk 60')

Substitutes not used: Erik Lauta, Bryce Boneau, Gunnar Studenhofft, Real Gill

Head Coach: Chris O'Neal

Images from this story







