FC Cincinnati 2, Carolina Core FC Set for Sunday Morning Match at NKU Soccer Stadium

FC Cincinnati 2 will host Carolina Core FC on August 24 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium for a Sunday morning kick off at NKU Soccer Stadium at 11 a.m. ET. It will be the third all-time meeting between the two sides and first and only meeting of the season.

Tickets for the match are still available and can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App with a SeatGeek account. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs CAROLINA CORE FC - SUNDAY, AUGUST 24, 2025 - 11 A.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

The HOME stretch - FC Cincinnati 2 will play five of their next six matches at home after being on the road in three of the last four. The Orange and Blue are unbeaten at home since June 3 and have won back-to-back matches at Scudamore Field - a 4-3 win against Crown Legacy FC and a 1-0 win against Huntsville City FC.

Get the coffee ready - The Orange and Blue are set for a rare Sunday morning kickoff when Carolina comes to town. It will be just the second time in which FCC 2 have a scheduled kickoff before noon - the previous coming a season ago when the Orange and Blue faced off against New England Revolution II. That match ended in a 0-0 draw, with FCC 2 earning an extra point in the shootout.

Unfamiliar foes - Sunday's match will be just the third all-time meeting between Cincinnati and Carolina and the only match between the two sides in 2025. Each team earned road wins last season with FCC 2 taking three points in the first ever meeting. Brian Schaefer scored his first career goal for FCC 2 in the 3-1 win at Truist Point on June 15, 2024.

The Young Garys - FC Cincinnati Academy defender Dominick Lester made his MLS NEXT Pro debut Friday night against Toronto FC II, coming on as a second half substitute in the 83rd minute. With Lester's appearance, the U16 defender becomes the eighth current academy player this season to make an MLSNP debut.

The playoff picture - Sunday's match is an important one for both sides as they battle for a spot in the postseason. The Orange and Blue enter Sunday's fixture against Carolina with two matches in hand over eighth place New York City II, with a win putting FCC 2 level on points with the Pigeons. Carolina are five points off the final spot and are looking to keep up with the rest of the east.

Scouting Carolina Core FC

Record: 5-9-8 (27 points)

Standings: 12th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 1-0 loss vs Chattanooga FC | 3-2 loss at Huntsville City FC | 1-0 win vs New England Revolution II

Head Coach: Donovan Ricketts

Leading Scorer: 7 - Glory Nzingo

Carolina Core sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with 27 points entering the weekend slate of MLS NEXT Pro matches. One of a handful of teams jockeying for playoff positioning, Carolina sit two points off eighth place New York City FC II but just four points ahead of 14th place Inter Miami CF II. Carolina are looking to rebound after losing two straight matches.

Facundo Canete and Glory Nzingo provide Carolina Core with a dangerous one-two attacking punch out of midfield. The duo lead Carolina in goals scored (Nzingo - 7, Canete - 6) accounting for nearly half of the team's offensive output on the year. However, the pair have been held off the scoresheet in their last three matches and have only tallied three total goals since June 28.

Former FC Cincinnati Academy and FCC 2 defender Kai Thomas has been an anchor for the Core in recent months. Prior to missing the club's last match against Chattanooga FC, Thomas had made 12 consecutive starts for the Core, playing 90 minutes in all but one of those matches. Thomas has played a part in three of the team's five shutout performances.

Carolina have struggled to produce positive results away from home this season (1-4-5), earning just 11 points in 10 road matches this season. Carolina dropped consecutive road matches and have conceded three goals in each of those matches. The Core's only road win of the season came against Inter Miami CF II in a 2-1 result on June 1.







