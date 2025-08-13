FC Cincinnati 2 Acquire an International Roster Slot from Atlanta United 2

August 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 have acquired an international roster spot from Atlanta United 2 for the remainder of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today. Cincinnati receive the international roster slot from Atlanta United 2 via trade for an undisclosed fee.

In accordance with MLS NEXT Pro roster rules, teams enter each season with seven international roster slots. Clubs may acquire additional international roster slots prior to and during the season via trade, and there is no limit to how many international roster slots a team may trade for.

At the end of each MLS NEXT Pro season, international roster slots are returned to their original teams. Cincinnati will return Atlanta's international roster slot at the end of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 acquire one international roster slot from Atlanta United 2 for the remainder of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season for an undisclosed fee on Monday, August 13.







