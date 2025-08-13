Toronto FC II Midfielder Andrei Dumitru Joins Botoșani on a Permanent Transfer

August 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the Club has transferred midfielder Andrei Dumitru to FC Botoșani of Liga I (Romania, First Division). The 18-year-old becomes the first outbound permanent transfer in Toronto FC II history. Per Club policies, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Andrei has been a part of our club for many years and we're excited to help support him in finding the next step in his professional career," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "He has been an exemplary model of a young professional throughout his time with both the Toronto FC Academy and TFC II. We wish him all the success in the future."

The midfielder originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in 2016 as a 9-year-old and represented the Academy across all age groups, before signing his MLS NEXT Pro contract and making his First Team debut in 2024.

Dumitru recorded two assists in 28 appearances across two seasons (2024, 2025), since signing his first professional contract with the Young Reds on March 15, 2024. He made his Toronto FC II debut against Columbus Crew 2 on April 7, 2024, and registered his first assist for the club against New York City FC II on September 15. During the same season, the North York, Ontario native was called up to Toronto FC's First Team and made two appearances in the Canadian Championship competition. He made his TFC debut against Simcoe County Rovers on April 24, before registering his first assist for TFC against CS Saint-Laurent on May 21.

Internationally, he has represented Canada at the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship in Guatemala, making five appearances at the tournament.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II transfer midfielder Andrei Dumitru to Romanian side FC Botoșani of Liga I.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.