FC Cincinnati 2 Travel to Canada on Short Week for Meeting with Toronto FC II

Published on August 14, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 head north of the border Friday night to take on Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. FCC 2 is set for their second match of the week, and first trip to York Lions Stadium since September 1 2024, when they visit the Young Reds in Toronto.

The match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at TORONTO FC II - FRIDAY, AUGUST 15, 2025 - 7 P.M. ET - YORK LIONS STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Goals FOUR - FC Cincinnati 2 scored four goals against Crown Legacy FC Monday night at Scudamore Field, which is the highest single match goal total of the season. The Orange and Blue have been heating up offensively with the club scoring multiple goals in four of their last seven and three or more goals in three of those matches.

Getting everyone involved - Four different players tallied goals for the Orange and Blue against Crown Legacy as Kenji Mboma Dem, Andres Davila, Stefan Chirila and Carson Locker added goals to their season stat sheets. Chirila and Mboma Dem have set the team high at five goals while Locker and Davila have three and two goals to their names, respectively.

More honors for the Young Gary - Locker's goal against Crown was all-important as the FC Cincinnati Academy product's strike in the 76th minute proved the match winner. For that, Locker was named MLS NEXT Pro's Rising Star of Matchweek 22. Locker has been named the league's Rising Star in two of the last three matchweek's (Matchweek 20, 22) and has one assist to go along with his three goals.

Above the playoff line - Following the win against Crown Legacy, the Orange and Blue move into eighth place and currently hold the final playoff spot in the east with eight matches to play. Three wins over their last four matches have propelled the Orange and Blue up the table to their highest standing of the season.

A quick trip to Toronto - FCC 2 travel to Toronto for the team's second match of the week and will face the Young Reds on short rest in their Matchweek 23 matchup. It will be the first trip north of the border since September 1, 2024 and the last meeting of the regular season between the two sides.

Scouting Toronto FC II

Record: 8-9-4 (28 points)

Standings: 9th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 3-1 loss vs Atlanta United 2 | 2-1 win at Chattanooga FC | 2-1 win at Columbus Crew 2

Head Coach: Gianni Cimini

Leading Scorer: 6 - Hassan Ayari

Toronto FC II, much like the Orange and Blue, are looking to strengthen their standing in the Eastern Conference table. Just one place behind FCC 2, the Young Reds have won two of their last three to stay in the middle of what is becoming a very crowded playoff race.

Powering the Young Reds is forward Hassan Ayari and midfielder Nate Edwards. Ayari, in his second season with Toronto, leads the side in goals (6) and assists (3) and has matched and surpassed last year's goal contribution total in three less games played. Ayari has tallied just one goal and one assist over his last three league appearances but has remained the danger man up front, registering three shots in each of those contests.

Edwards has also tallied a goal and an assist in his last three appearances. Edwards' goal and assist helped earn the Young Reds three points as each came on match winning strikes. Edwards registered his second goal of the season against Columbus Crew 2 on July 27 before combining with Ayari against Chattanooga FC on August 2 for his second helper of the year.

On the defensive end Toronto have been hit or miss. The Young Reds have five clean sheets on the year but have conceded three or more goals in six matches - and five goals twice. Toronto have also left points on the table in matches ending in a draw and extra time shootout. The Young Reds are just one of two teams in MLS NEXT Pro that have failed to take an extra point from their split results.







