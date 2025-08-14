Revolution II Host New York Red Bulls II on Friday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (8-5-6, 35 pts.) will host New York Red Bulls II (13-4-4; 45 pts.) on Friday evening. The match at Gillette Stadium kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Josh Eastern providing play-by-play.

Revolution II looks to extend their home unbeaten streak to four consecutive matches on Friday, when they meet the first place Red Bulls II for the second and final clash of the 2025 campaign. In the most recent encounter between the two sides, New England was defeated by New York, 4-1, at MSU Soccer Park on May 18. New York, who currently leads the Eastern Conference with 45 points, carries a 6-3-2 record on the road this season.

New England has registered points in six of its last seven matches, while its 1.84 points per game rank ninth leaguewide. On Friday, New England will look to continue its dominating run at home, having taken points in eight of its nine matches at Gillette Stadium this season (5-1-3). In New England's most recent match, Revolution II battled Columbus Crew 2 to a 2-2 draw on Sunday, collecting the extra point in a 5-4 penalty shootout victory. Revolution II's five shootout wins this season rank tied for second most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Sunday's contest was highlighted by forward Marcos Dias, who logged his fourth goal-and-assist performance of the campaign. The Brazilian playmaker also surpassed Jake Rozhansky for the club's all-time assist record (16), with his career-high seventh helper this season. Dias now ranks tied for third-most assists across MLS NEXT Pro and continues to pace the league in key passes (66).

Jamaican international Damorney Hutchinson netted his second goal of the 2025 campaign on Sunday, his second goal contribution in the last four games. Also contributing to the attacking efforts, Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry has recorded four goals and three assists in just eight matches this season, while Revolution II's leading scorer Liam Butts has tallied five goal contributions in his last five appearances. Fellow forward and Revolution II newcomer Sharod George eyes his fourth consecutive appearance on Friday.

In net for New England, goalkeeper Donovan Parisian seeks his fifth straight start between the posts. Revolution II ranks tied for fourth-fewest goals conceded this season (24), with five of New England's six clean sheets at home. New England's defense, tied for third leaguewide in clean sheets, will be tested by a New York attack that ranks second in goals (51) and fourth in assists (29) this season.







