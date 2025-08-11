Revolution II Battle Columbus Crew 2 to a 2-2 Draw on Sunday Night

August 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (8-5-6; 35 pts.) battled Columbus Crew 2 (3-13-4; 14 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Tonight's contest saw four second-half tallies, including a goal-and-assist performance from forward Marcos Dias. Revolution II collected the extra point via a 5-4 win in the ensuing penalty shootout.

New England nearly opened the scoring shortly before halftime, when Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry delivered a pass into the penalty area for a wide-open Liam Butts, who tapped it in through the legs of Crew 2 goalkeeper Luke Pruter. However, the tally was disallowed moments later due to an offside ruling to keep the match scoreless heading into intermission. Revolution II kept Crew 2 to zero shots in the first half, while New England posted 12 chances.

Columbus broke the deadlock early in the second half, when forward Chase Adams fired a close-range strike into the back of the net in the 48th minute. New England found the equalizer in the 71st minute, after Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian drew a foul in the box. Dias stepped up to the spot and stuck right down the middle of the frame to record his sixth goal of the season.

Dias continued to push New England's attack, setting up Jamaican international Damorney Hutchinson for his second tally of the campaign in the 88th minute. With the helper, Dias (16) surpassed Jake Rozhansky (15) for Revolution II's all-time assist record. Dias now owns a career-high seven assists this season, including four goal-and-assist performances in the 2025 campaign.

In stoppage time, Adams delivered a shot from distance into the top-right corner of the net to record a brace on the night, leveling the match for the visitors. New England ended the night outshooting Columbus, 17-4, with a 5-3 advantage in shots on target.

Revolution II newcomer Sharod George recorded his third consecutive appearance off the bench. MLS NEXT All-Star and Somerville, Mass. native Cristiano Oliveira made his 25th MLS appearance in tonight's contest, registering two shots.

New England is back at home on Friday, August 15, welcoming Eastern Conference rivals New York Red Bulls II to Gillette Stadium. Friday's match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Josh Eastern on the call.

Revolution II has collected points in eight of nine home matches this season, with a 5-1-3 record at Gillette Stadium.

New England is tied for the fourth-fewest goals conceded (24) across MLS NEXT Pro this season, while its points per game (1.88) rank fifth.

In tonight's draw, New England outshot Columbus 17-4, with a 5-3 advantage in shots on target.

F Marcos Dias scored his sixth goal of the campaign in tonight's contest. Dias, the club's all-time leading scorer, has now recorded 30 goals in his Revolution II career.

Dias (16) also surpassed Jake Rozhansky (15) for the all-time assist record in Revolution II history, with his career-high seventh assist of the season.

Jamaican F Damorney Hutchinson netted his second goal of the season tonight, registering his second goal contribution in his last four appearances.

Dias, Malcolm Fry, and Liam Butts paced New England's attack tonight with three shots each.

F Sharod George suited up for his third consecutive appearance off the bench after signing with the club last month.

GK Donovan Parisian made one save between the posts in regulation time and added one stop in the penalty shootout to give New England the additional point in Sunday's contest.

Revolution II Match #19

New England Revolution II 2 (5) vs. Columbus Crew 2 2 (4)

August 10, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Kyle Cividanes

Assistant Referee: Joseph Knoff

Assistant Referee: Ariel Raban

Fourth Official: Stearne Briem

Weather: 72 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Chase Adams (Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Owen Presthus) 48'

NE - Marcos Dias 6 (Penalty Kick) 71'

NE - Damorney Hutchinson 2 (Marcos Dias 7) 88'

CLB - Chase Adams (Unassisted) 90'+3

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 70'

NE - Damorney Hutchinson (Yellow Card) 75'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Gabe Dahlin, Keegan Hughes, Victor Souza (Damario McIntosh 63'), Eric Klein; Cristiano Oliveira (Alex Monis 80'), Allan Oyirwoth, Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian (Sharod George 87'), Malcolm Fry, Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 63')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Hesron Barry, Javaun Mussenden, Joe Buck, Michael Tsicoulias

Columbus Crew 2: Luke Pruter; Chris Rogers, Keesean Ferdinand (Cristian Ortiz 90'+1), Owen Presthus; Anthony Alaouieh (Alex Gimple 86'), Giorgio De Libera (Brent Adu-Gyamfi 46'), Ibrahima Sy, Quinton Elliot; Kevin Gbamble (Prince Forfor 66'), Nico Rincon, Chase Adams

Substitutes Not Used: Stanislav Lapkes, Dylan Randazzo, Isaac Tortola, Gianmarco Di Noto

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Columbus Crew 2

17 Shots 4

5 Shots (on Target) 3

7 Blocked Shots 0

1 Saves 3

7 Corner Kicks 1

8 Offsides 0

12 Fouls 12

450 (86.0%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 454 (85.9%)







