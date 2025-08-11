Forward Thiago Rodrigues scores a brace off the bench; two Academy players make professional debuts

August 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - Crown Legacy FC fell 4-3 on the road to FC Cincinnati 2 at NKU Soccer Stadium on Monday night. Forward Thiago Rodrigues scored a brace off the bench while Emmanuel Uchegbu claimed his team-leading sixth goal of season in the first half.

Academy players Nickolas Teixeira (16 years, 7 months, 3 days) and Ethan Curtis (17 years, 2 months, 13 days) each made their professional debuts off the bench. They are the fifth and 10th youngest debutants in CLFC history, respectively.

Cincinnati got on the board first in the 29th minute thanks to Kenji Mboma Dem, who stood just outside of the box, side stepping his defender and unleashed a left-footed strike that dipped into the left side of the net.

CLFC struck back in the 36th minute. Fullback Jahlane Forbes began set things in motion after carrying the ball through traffic and into the attacking third before picking out Uchegbu at the back post and sending in a perfectly placed cross for the Nigerian to head home.

The home side found another coming out of the halftime break. After winning a corner in the 52nd minute, Yamir Uculmana whipped in a well placed ball for Andres Davila Mosquera who was waiting in the six-yard box to head the ball over the line. Minutes later, a mistimed tackle from Forbes led to a conceded penalty in the 60th, which forward Stefan Chirila narrowly converted.

Rodrigues gave Crown Legacy some life in the 68th minute. Forward Brian Romero picked out an open Rodrigues at the top of the box, who took a quick turn and ripped a left-footed shot from distance with his shot bouncing over the reach of the outstretched keeper.

Cincinnati claimed its fourth and final of the match in the 76th minute after miscommunication on the Crown Legacy backline led to Carson Locker stealing the ball away for an open shot at goal.

CLFC came back within striking distance in the 86th minute when Rodrigues found his second of the night. The Brazilian replicated his first of the night, combining again with Romero at near the same spot, getting off another left-footed strike that found its way over the goal line.

Crown Legacy FC (5-8-8, 26 points) returns to play on Sunday, August 17 when CLFC travels to take on Atlanta United 2. Kickoff at Fifth Third Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Academy forward Nickolas Teixeira made his professional debut off the bench. He is the fifth youngest player in CLFC history to appear (16 years, 7 months, 3 days).

Academy midfielder Ethan Curtis made his professional debut off the bench. He is the 10th youngest player in CLFC history to appear (17 years, 2 months, 13 days).

Thiago Rodrigues scored his second and third goals of the year.

Emmanuel Uchegbu scored his sixth goal of the season. He leads all CLFC players on the year.

Jahlane Forbes recorded his second assist of 2025.

Brian Romero notched his first and second assists of the season.

Defender Wyatt Holt led all players in passes (59) and successful passes (52).

Scoring Summary:

29' - CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Noah Adnan)

36' - CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu (Jahlane Forbes)

52' - CIN - Andres Davila Mosquera (Yamir Uculmana)

62' - CIN - Stefan Chirila (Penalty)

68' - CLFC - Thiago Rodrigues (Brian Romero)

76' - CIN - Carson Locker (Stefan Chirila)

86' - CLFC - Thiago Rodrigues (Brian Romero)

Disciplinary Summary:

32' - CLFC - Yves Tcheuyap (Caution Y)

64' - CIN - Andrei Charilia (Caution Y)

88' - CIN - Ben Augee (Caution Y)

Stats: Click HERE.

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Jahlane Forbes (Mikah Thomas - 69'), Wyatt Holt, Jack Neeley (C), Yves Tcheuyap (Nickolas Teixeira - 69'); Brian Romero, Adrian Mendoza (Magic Smalls - 63'), Simon Tonidandel (Ethan Curtis - 69'), Emmanuel Uchegbu; Andrej Subotić (Thiago Rodrigues - 63'), Dylan Sing

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Daniel Moore, Jamie Smith

FC Cincinnati 2 Starting XI:

Nathan Crockford (GK); Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Amir Daley (C); Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza (William Kuisel - 84'), Yamir Uculmana (Carson Locker - 63'), Peter Mangione (Ben Augee - 84'), Kenji Mboma Dem; Stefan Chirila (Monsuru Opeyemi - 84'), Andres Davila Mosquera

Unused Subs: Slade Hall (GK); Yorkaeff Caicedo; Ali Sakr; Tega Ikoba, Chance Malilo







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.