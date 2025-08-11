Chattanooga Football Club Signs Midfielder Luke Husakiwsky

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Luke Husakiwsky to a one-year contract with a club option of a further year.

Husakiwsky, originally from Davidson, North Carolina, signs his first professional contract with CFC after spending his entire collegiate soccer career from 2021 to 2024 with the University of North Carolina Charlotte 49ers.

At UNC Charlotte, most notably, Husakiwsky helped lead the 49ers to its first-ever AAC Conference Championship in 2023. He then captained the side the next season and helped UNC Charlotte defend its conference title, while also being named team MVP for the season.

After UNC Charlotte, Husakiwsky signed with USL League Two side Des Moines Menace, where he captained the team and scored eight goals and provided three assists in 12 matches.

"Luke adds valuable depth to our midfield and brings a wealth of experience to the squad," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "His arrival reflects our high ambitions as a club and strengthens our push for the playoffs. As we close out the season, we want Finley Stadium to become a true fortress-one where our opponents know it's never easy to play."

"We're excited to have Luke join us in the final push of the season," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's shown fantastic communication and leadership qualities in the short time we've had him, and he has imposed himself in the midfield well, both on and off the ball. We're looking forward to his impact in the coming games."

Husakiwsky expressed his excitement upon signing his first professional contract with Chattanooga Football Club.

"It's been a long and winding road for me on my journey toward playing professional-I like to say I've taken the scenic route," said Husakiwsky. "So to have the privilege to sign with such a historic club with such an incredible fan base is a dream come true. I'm a firm believer in the idea that Chattanooga FC is more than just a football club - we are a community and we push to win every game for our fans and for our city. I'm so grateful to be a part of such an amazing family."

Name: Luke Husakiwsky

Pronunciation: Hugh-sa-Q-ski

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: April 9, 2003

Citizenship: USA and Canada

Previous team: Des Moines Menace

