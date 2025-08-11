Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at FC Cincinnati 2

August 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  - Crown Legacy FC is back in action tonight, August 11 as the team travels to take on FC Cincinnati 2 at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Previous Matchup

Cincinnati enters the match fighting for a postseason spot, currently sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 4W-8L-7D record (26 points) and a -5 goal differential. This is the second and final matchup of the season between the two sides this season, the last ending in a 2-0 victory for CLFC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on May 28. Winger Emmanuel Uchegbu and forward Rocket Ritarita each found the back of the net on the night.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to Huntsville City FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on August 2. Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze made his first appearance of the year after suffering an injury in preseason while Academy midfielder Sebastian Ventura made his professional debut. After falling to 10 men in the 28th minute, CLFC struggled to get any offensive rythmn flowing while battling a Huntsville team with a strong attacking line.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. FC Cincinnati 2

Venue: NKU Soccer Stadium, Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Match Notes: Click HERE

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass







