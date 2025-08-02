Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Hunstville City FC

August 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC returns to Mecklenburg County Sportsplex tonight, August 2 to take on Huntsville City FC. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Previous Matchup

Huntsville City FC enters the match above the MLS NEXT Pro Playoff line, currently sitting in 6th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 8W-45-2D record (33 points) and a +16 goal differential. This is the third and final matchup between the two sides this season, the last ending in a 3-3 victory for CLFC at Joe Davis Stadium on June 20. CLFC saw three different players find the back of the net (Andrej Subotic, Dylan Sing, Brian Romero) before going on to win the penalty shootout 4:3 after Huntsville players see two of their attemps go off target

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off of a 3-1 victory over Chattanooga FC 3-1 at Finley Stadium on July 26. Standing at the edge of the box, Emmanuel Uchegbu took his defender on one-on-one, cutting across his left and curling a shot into the upper left corner of goal. Just before halftime, Uchegbu capitalized on a weak pass, intercepting the ball and rounding three defenders and the goalkeeper before laying off the ball for Dylan Sing who struck the ball into the open net. In the waning moments of the contest, Andrej Subotić approached the edge of the box before dribbling past two defenders and faking a shot to shake off a third, opening up space to slip a right-footed shot past Chattanooga's keeper.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. Huntsville City FC

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET

Match Notes: Click HERE

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com







Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Hunstville City FC - Crown Legacy FC

