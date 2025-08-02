Chattanooga FC (1) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary
August 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
CFC - Markus Naglestad 45' (Tate Robertson)
TOR - Markus Cimermancic 49' (Jahmarie Nolan)
TOR - Hassan Ayari 73' (Nathaniel Edwards)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CFC - Nick Mendonca 39' (caution)
CFC - Eldin Jakupović 47' (caution)
CFC - Nathan Koehler 76' (caution)
TOR - Reid Fisher 87' (caution)
CFC - Ameziane Sid Mohand 89' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Chattanooga FC 8-6-6 33 points
Toronto FC II 8-8-4 28 points
LINEUPS
CHATTANOOGA FC - Eldin Jakupović; Tate Robertson, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Nathan Koehler, Milo Garvanian; Daniel Mangarov (Darwin Ortiz 58'), Callum Watson, Nick Mendonca (Steeve Louis Jean
76'); Jalen James (Ameziane Sid Mohand 76'), Colin Thomas (Xavier Rimpel 65'), Markus Naglestad (Keegan Ancelin 65')
Substitutes Not Used: Michael Barrueta, Ethan Dudley, Michael Bleeker, Robert Screen
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Lazar Stefanović, Stefan Kapor (Patrick McDonald 65'); Nathaniel Edwards (Ythallo 90+5'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Tim Fortier 84'), Markus Cimermancic (Costa Iliadis 79'), Hassan Ayari (Antone Bossenberry 79'); Michael Sullivan (C), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 84')
Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Richard Chukwu
MEDIA NOTES
Toronto FC II earned its first win over Chattanooga FC in club history.
- Markus Cimermancic scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.
- With his 12th career goal for Toronto FC II, Hassan Ayari moves into joint-fifth on the club's all-time goalscorers list.
- Jahmarie Nolan registered his first assist for TFC II.
