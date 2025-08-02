Chattanooga FC (1) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary

August 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

CFC - Markus Naglestad 45' (Tate Robertson)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 49' (Jahmarie Nolan)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 73' (Nathaniel Edwards)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CFC - Nick Mendonca 39' (caution)

CFC - Eldin Jakupović 47' (caution)

CFC - Nathan Koehler 76' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 87' (caution)

CFC - Ameziane Sid Mohand 89' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Chattanooga FC 8-6-6 33 points

Toronto FC II 8-8-4 28 points

LINEUPS

CHATTANOOGA FC - Eldin Jakupović; Tate Robertson, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Nathan Koehler, Milo Garvanian; Daniel Mangarov (Darwin Ortiz 58'), Callum Watson, Nick Mendonca (Steeve Louis Jean

76'); Jalen James (Ameziane Sid Mohand 76'), Colin Thomas (Xavier Rimpel 65'), Markus Naglestad (Keegan Ancelin 65')

Substitutes Not Used: Michael Barrueta, Ethan Dudley, Michael Bleeker, Robert Screen

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Lazar Stefanović, Stefan Kapor (Patrick McDonald 65'); Nathaniel Edwards (Ythallo 90+5'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Tim Fortier 84'), Markus Cimermancic (Costa Iliadis 79'), Hassan Ayari (Antone Bossenberry 79'); Michael Sullivan (C), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Richard Chukwu

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC II earned its first win over Chattanooga FC in club history.

- Markus Cimermancic scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

- With his 12th career goal for Toronto FC II, Hassan Ayari moves into joint-fifth on the club's all-time goalscorers list.

- Jahmarie Nolan registered his first assist for TFC II.







