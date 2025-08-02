Carolina Core FC Takes Down New England Revolution II to Notch Second Consecutive Win

August 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC secured a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over New England Revolution II, thanks to Zion Scarlett scoring his first goal and a strong defensive performance, helping to extend the team's unbeaten streak to three matches as they push into playoff contention.

Goal-Scoring Plays

Carolina Core FC - Zion Scarlett, 74th minute: Following a corner crossed into the box, defender Zion Scarlett pounced on a loose ball before burying a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner.

Postgame Notes

CCFC vs. NE | MLSNP Box Score

Scarlett's First Goal Sparks Victory for Carolina Core FC

Defender Zion Scarlett scored his first goal for Carolina Core FC in the second half of the match against New England Revolution II, burying the ball into the back of the net after chaos in the box. The 21-year-old came into the game as a super sub in the 70th minute and scored the winning goal just four minutes after entering. Scarlett has been a regular contributor to The Foxes this season, making 13 appearances with three starts throughout 2025 MLS NEXT Pro play.

Heart of Defense

Carolina Core FC was able to earn a clean sheet en route to earning three points against New England Revolution II. CCFC goalkeeper Alex Sutton was unwavering in front of the net, making five saves during the match. The defensive line was led by Kai Thomas, who led the team in tackles (2/2 won) and had eight total defensive actions. Saturday's match serves as CCFC's fifth clean sheet of the season.

August Momentum

The Foxes have won their first game of the month, making it back-to-back wins for the North Carolina-based side. The result against New England Revolution II extends Carolina Core FC's current unbeaten streak to three games. These results have allowed The Foxes to leap up the Eastern Conference standings into eighth place- directly into playoff contention. Carolina Core FC's past three games have all been at home, and The Foxes now look to take their unbeaten record on the road against fellow playoff contender Huntsville City FC.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica; Paul Leonardi (Zion Scarlett - 70'), Alenga Charles, Facundo Canete, Jathan Juarez; Jacob Evans (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 70'), Glory Nzingo (Corey Lundeen - 87'); Joshua Rodriguez (Aryeh Miller - 87')

Substitutes not used - Andrew Pannenberg, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Drake Hadeed, David "Pachi" Polanco, Mateo Sarmiento

New England Revolution II - Donovan Parisian; Gevork Diarbian (Damorney Hutchinson - 63'), Liam Butts (Sharod George - 63'), Malcolm Fry (Joe Buck - 78'); Eric Klein, Allan Oyirwoth, Marcos Dias; Hesron Barry, Gabriel Dahlin, Victor Souza, Damario McIntosh (Javaun Mussenden - 78')

Substitutes not used - Judah Siqueira, Michael Tsicoulias, Ryker Fauth

Next Game

Carolina Core FC's next test will be on the road against Huntsville City FC on Saturday, August 10, at 7:00 pm. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs New England Revolution II

August 2nd, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 5-7-8 (27 points - 8th in the Eastern Conference)

New England Revolution II: 8-5-5 (33 points - 5th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 1 1

New England Revolution II 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Zion Scarlett - 74'

Misconduct Summary:

NER: Hesron Barry (caution) - 85'

NER: Victor Souza (caution) - 90' + 4'

Referee: Russell Miller

Assistant Referees: Robert Cordrey, Hillis Waddell III

Fourth Official: Paige Bell

Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 72 degrees.

Attendance: 4,205 (sellout)

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 2, 2025

