Carolina Core FC Falls on the Road to Orlando City B

July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







Kissimmee, FL - Despite a late second-half goal from the substitute Josuha Rodriguez, Carolina Core FC fell to Orlando City B on the road 3-1.

Goal-Scoring Plays

Orlando City B - Justin Ellis, 22nd minute: After pouncing on a loose ball in CCFC's penalty area, forward Justin Ellis was able to deliver a powerful close-range strike into the back of the net.

Orlando City B - Justin Ellis, 54th minute: Attacker Shakur Mohammed drew a foul in the penalty area, which forward Justin Ellis capitalized on by slotting a penalty kick into the bottom right corner.

Carolina Core FC - Josuha Rodriguez, 75th minute: Forward Josuha Rodriguez's high press helped to win the ball back in OCB's penalty area, which ricocheted off of Derek Cuevas before Rodriguez rifled the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

Orlando City B - Thalles Gomes Ferreira, 84th minute: Defender Shawn Platts launched a ball over the top, finding forward Thalles Gomes Ferreira, who held off multiple challenges before striking the ball into the bottom corner.

Postgame Notes

Starting Eleven Debut

Super Sub Josuha Rodriguez

Testing the Keepers

CCFC vs. OCB | MLSNP Box Score

Starting Eleven Debut

Forward Anthony Sumo Jr. made his first start for Caroline Core FC in Sunday night's matchup against Orlando City B. Prior to Sunday, the 26-year-old had come off the bench seven times this season and proven to be a constant threat thanks to his speed and physicality. Sumo Jr. played for the majority of the match, taking five shots, including two on goal, during his 65 minutes of action.

Super Sub Josuha Rodriguez

The Foxes trailed in the second half, when forward Josuha Rodriguez was brought on during the 65th minute, making an immediate impact. The 20-year-old's high press in Orlando City B's penalty area helped win Carolina Core FC the ball, which bounced off Derek Cuevas, before Rodriguez brought the ball under his control and unleashed a strike in the bottom left corner of the goal. The goal marks Rodriguez's first goal in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and third in all competitions.

Testing the Keepers

Carolina Core FC's attack had plenty of looks at Orlando City B's goal on Sunday, amassing 25 total shots in the match- almost double the number of shots taken by the hosts. The Foxes forced the Orlando goalkeeper into action, with the 25-year-old needing to make 11 saves throughout the duration of the game. On the other side of the pitch, goalkeeper Alex Sutton was tested on eight occasions and made five stops for The Foxes. Sutton would also make 11 recoveries and two high claims.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Juan Pablo Rodriguez (Daniel Chica - 65'); Derek Cuevas, Aryeh Miller (Corey Lundeen - 79'), Facundo Canete, Zion Scarlett (Jathan Juarez - 46'); Jacob Evans, Glory Nzingo (Alenga Charles - 65'); Anthony Sumo Jr. (Josuha Rodriguez - 65')

Substitutes not used - Jonathan Bazaes, Andrew Pannenberg.

Orlando City B - Carlos Mercado; Zakaria Taifi (Hayden Sargis - 86'), Jackson Platts, Thomas Williams, Tahir Reid-Brown; Colin Guske, Riyon Tori; Nicolas Rodriguez (Gustavo Caraballo - 46'), Justin Ellis (Favian Loyola - 81'), Bernardo (Rhein Dyson Clapier - 81'); Shakur Mohammed (Thalles Gomes Ferreira - 66').

Substitutes not used - Noham Abdellaoui, Tristan Himes, Justin Hylton, Noah Levis.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC returns to Truist Point Stadium to take on southern rivals, Atlanta United 2, on July 19 at 7:30 pm. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Orlando City B

July 13th, 2025 - Osceola Heritage Park (Kissimmee, Florida)

Carolina Core FC record: 3-7-7 (19 points - 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando City B record: 7-7-3 (26 points - 6th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 1 1

Orlando City B 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

OCB: Justin Ellis - 22'

OCB: Justin Ellis - 54'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (Derek Cuevas) - 75'

OCB: Thalles Gomez Ferreria - 84'

Misconduct Summary:

OCB: Nicolás Rodríguez (caution) - 40'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 45'

OCB: Carlos Mercado (caution) - 72'

OCB: Thalles Gomes Ferreira (caution) - 84'

OCB: Fabian Loyola (caution) - 90'+2'

Referee: Josue Meneses

Assistant Referees: Nicholas Seymour, Diego Lucio

Fourth Official: JJ Bilinski

Weather: Light thunderstorms and rain, 87 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.