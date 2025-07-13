Chirila Goal Gives FC Cincinnati 2 Three Points against Huntsville City FC

July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 defeated Huntsville City FC, 1-0, Sunday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The Orange and Blue extend their unbeaten run to seven matches, marking the longest such run in club history. The result is the team's fifth shutout of the season and fourth over the last six games.

Stefan Chirila and Carson Locker combined late into the second half to take all three points against Huntsville. The two FC Cincinnati Academy products linked up on a long pass, as Locker sent Chirila into space down the left wing with four minutes left of the 90. Chirila was able to bypass the Huntsville defense before slipping a low shot past goalkeeper Erik Lauta.

The goal is Chirila's third of the year, with the forward moving into a co-lead in the category with Kenji Mboma Dem and Brian Schaefer. Locker's assist is his first helper of the season.

FCC 2 play their next match on July 27 against Inter Miami CF II at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kickoff from the Sunshine State is set for 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Huntsville City FC

Date: July 13, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 87 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-1-1

HNT: 0-0-0

CIN - Stefan Chirila (Locker) 86'

HNT - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Paul Walters, Will Kuisel (Lincoln Matuskiewicz 90'+3), Noah Adnan, Amir Daley (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Connor Stout 46'), Peter Mangione (Benjamin Manfroy 83'), Stiven Jimenez, Dilan Hurtado, Ademar Chavez (Monsuru Opeyemi 83'), Tega Ikoba (Carson Locker 68'), Stefan Chirila

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Ben Augee, Jared Cardenas, Brandon Kristel

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

HNT: Erik Lauta, Gabriel Alonso (Tyshawn Rose 62'), Christopher Applewhite, Wyatt Meyer, Blake Bowen (C), Philip Mayaka, Ethan O'Brien (Christian Koffi 74'), Alan Carleton, Pep Casas, Damien Barker (Jordan Knight 62'), Gunnar Studenhofft (Alioune Ka 46')

Substitutes not used: Ammar Delic, Moises Veliz, Bryce Boneau, Zach Barrett, Adem Sipic

Head Coach: Chris O'Neal

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/HNT

Shots: 14 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 7

Offside: 1 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HNT: Gunnar Studenhofft (Yellow Card) 45'+3

CIN: Tega Ikoba (Yellow Card) 46'

CIN: Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 60'

HNT: Pep Casas (Yellow Card) 60'

CIN: Amir Daley (Yellow Card) 84'

CIN: Benjamin Manfroy (Yellow Card) 90'+3

HNT: Blake Bowen (Yellow Card) 90'+5

HNT: Jordan Knights (Yellow Card) 90'+5

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Jeremy Scheer

Ast. Referees: Austin Holt, Tre Gaither

Fourth Official: Race Williams







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.