Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF II

July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Sunday, July 13, 2025)  - Crown Legacy FC is back on the road to take on Inter Miami CF II tonight night, July 13. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scouting Report

Inter Miami CF II enters the match looking to turn things around as the Fort Lauderdale-based side currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 5W-9L-2D record (17 points) and a -10 goal differential. This is the second matchup between the two sides this season, the first ending in a 4-2 victory for CLFC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on May 9. In the match, captain Jack Neeley scored a brace while Emmanuel Uchegbu and Daniel Moore also each saw the back of the net. Miami is coming off a 2-1 victory at Carolina Core FC on July 4.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off a short turnaround, playing Carolina Core FC to a 0-0 draw at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on July 9. The match saw a heavy back and forth, though neither side was able to create any clear cut chances. In the penalty shootout, the Foxes went perfect from the spot, while Andrej Subotić saw his attempt saved at the lower left-hand corner of goal while Adrian Mendoza's attempt was sent high of the target.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF II

Venue: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Match Notes: Click HERE

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2025

Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF II - Crown Legacy FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.